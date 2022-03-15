Eurazeo : THE NOV SANTÉ ACTIONS NON COTÉES FUND INVESTS IN FRENCH OPHTHALMOLOGY SPECIALIST HORUS PHARMA

THE NOV SANTÉ ACTIONS NON COTÉES FUND INVESTS IN FRENCH OPHTHALMOLOGY SPECIALIST HORUS PHARMA

Paris, 14 March 2022

The Nov Santé Actions Non Cotées fund - initiated by France Assureurs and Caisse des Dépôts, managed by Eurazeo and focused on developing the French healthcare sector - is pleased to announce that it has completed a €23 million investment in Horus Pharma, a French pharmaceuticals company specialising in ophthalmology, which has reorganised its ownership structure.

A leading player in the French ophthalmology market

Horus Pharma was founded in 2003 and is a major player in ophthalmology in France. It sells a wide range of more than 40 medicines, medical devices and food supplements designed to facilitate eye and eyelid health. The company specialises in hyaluronic acid and preservative-free products, and is the producer of Vismed, the leading eye lubricant for treating dry eye and the first treatment to be covered by the French health system in that indication. Horus Pharma's rapid progress in terms of innovation and new product launches means that it now has a market share of more than 12% in France, and over 30% in dry eye treatments. Since 2015, the company has been expanding outside of France and it now operates in 10 European countries.

In 2021, Horus Pharma generated revenue of more than €75 million and has a proven track record of strong growth, with sales rising at an average rate of over 15% per year in the last five years.

Horus Pharma's founders are now entering a new phase of growth, focusing on three main aspects: pursuing R&D, bringing products developed in-house to market, and expanding internationally. They were keen to gain the support of the Nov Santé Actions Non Cotées fund and its broad expertise in the healthcare sector, while increasing their own stake in the business as longstanding shareholders exited.

A fourth investment for the Nov Santé Actions Non Cotées fund

This investment in Horus Pharma represents the fourth deal completed by the Nov Santé Actions Non Cotées fund, following its investments in Novair, PSIH and Seqens. A year after it was launched, the fund has now invested almost a quarter of its capital, with the aim of accelerating the development and transformation of the French healthcare sector.

With these four investments, Nov Santé Actions Non Cotées is helping to make France more self- sufficient in terms of healthcare and manufacturing:

Helping hospitals to be more self-sufficient in terms of their oxygen supplies, via its investment in Novair (July 2021);

EURAZEO

1 rue Georges Berger - 75017 Paris www.eurazeo.com

Please, double click here to complete the legal notices.