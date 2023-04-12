Eurazeo : UNWINDING OF THE CROSS-OWNERSHIP OF EURAZEO AND RHÔNE

UNWINDING OF THE CROSS-OWNERSHIP OF EURAZEO AND RHÔNE

Paris, April 12, 2023

Certain Managing Directors and other stakeholders of Rhône have informed Eurazeo of their intent to sell shares of Eurazeo held by them. It is expected that the sale will be completed through an accelerated book building or similar transaction. Following this transaction, Managing Directors of Rhône and their related persons will hold less than 200,000 shares of Eurazeo.

In addition, Eurazeo and Rhône Group have initiated a process whereby Eurazeo's 30% interest in Rhône may be transferred to members of Rhône or otherwise. Eurazeo will provide an update on this transfer on or before the publication of its H1 results.

Robert Agostinelli has resigned as an observer on Eurazeo's supervisory board as of March 13, 2023.

ABOUT EURAZEO

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €34.1 billion in assets under management, including nearly €24.1 billion from third parties, invested in 590 companies. With its considerable private equity, private debt as well as real estate and infrastructure asset expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 410 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo.

Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA

EURAZEO

1, rue Georges Berger - 75017 Paris www.eurazeo.com