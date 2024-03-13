Eurazeo: agreement for the sale of Peters Surgical
The transaction would generate gross sale proceeds of around €66 million, of which approximately €46 million would be recorded on Eurazeo's balance sheet. These proceeds will be adjusted on the basis of closing accounts and potential earn-outs.
The transaction remains subject to the approval of the French foreign direct investment control authorities. It will enable Peters Surgical to benefit from complementarities with Advanced Medical Solutions Group.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction