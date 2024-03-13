Eurazeo: agreement for the sale of Peters Surgical

Eurazeo announces the signature by its Small-mid buyout team, and the management of Peters Surgical, of an agreement for the sale of the entire share capital of this specialist in surgical sutures to Advanced Medical Solutions Group.



The transaction would generate gross sale proceeds of around €66 million, of which approximately €46 million would be recorded on Eurazeo's balance sheet. These proceeds will be adjusted on the basis of closing accounts and potential earn-outs.



The transaction remains subject to the approval of the French foreign direct investment control authorities. It will enable Peters Surgical to benefit from complementarities with Advanced Medical Solutions Group.



