Eurazeo: agreement to invest in Eres Group
Founded in 2005, Eres is one of France's leading independent players in consulting and structuring, asset management and distribution of employee savings plans (PEE, PERECO), pension plans (PER) and employee share ownership plans.
Eurazeo's investment should enable Eres to further consolidate its position. Final financial information will be disclosed following completion of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals.
