Eurazeo: agreements for the sale of shares in LumApps

May 28, 2024 at 04:06 am EDT Share

Eurazeo and its partners Goldman Sachs, BPI France, and Iris Capital announce that they have signed agreements to sell their respective stakes in LumApps, the leading employee experience platform for businesses, to Bridgepoint.



The investment group has been supporting LumApps since 2017, and is the main shareholder with over 30%. Once finalized, the transaction is expected to generate total gross sale proceeds for Eurazeo's funds of over €210 million.



Founded in 2012 and based near Lyon, LumApps is a corporate intranet platform, facilitating sharing, internal communication and collaborative working. It has over five million users and has been profitable since 2023.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.