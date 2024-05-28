Eurazeo: agreements for the sale of shares in LumApps
The investment group has been supporting LumApps since 2017, and is the main shareholder with over 30%. Once finalized, the transaction is expected to generate total gross sale proceeds for Eurazeo's funds of over €210 million.
Founded in 2012 and based near Lyon, LumApps is a corporate intranet platform, facilitating sharing, internal communication and collaborative working. It has over five million users and has been profitable since 2023.
