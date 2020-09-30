Log in
Eurazeo : finalises the acquisition of UTAC CERAM, alongside the FCDE

09/30/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

EURAZEO FINALISES THE ACQUISITION OF UTAC CERAM,

ALONGSIDE THE FCDE

Paris, September 30th, 2020 -

Eurazeo, through its Eurazeo PME subsidiary, announces that it has acquired the group UTAC CERAM. Eurazeo PME is investing 80 million euros to take control of the majority of the share capital, alongside the current shareholders (FCDE, CCFA, senior staff and top executives of the Group). The common ambition of Eurazeo PME, the FCDE and the management team led by Laurent Benoit is to accelerate the company's growth worldwide and notably in Europe, and to support the Group's digital development.

UTAC CERAM is the partner of choice for the world's automotive and mobility industry players, thanks to its vast array of expertise and business lines: development and validation testing for environmental factors, homologation and regulatory compliance, training, consulting, audit and certification, technical inspection, normalization, and the organization of events.

As part of the acquisition of UTAC CERAM, whose commitment on mobility and greenhouse gas emission reduction challenges is recognized, Eurazeo PME has negotiated with the lender, Barings, the first ESG unitranche. Backed by 5 ESG criteria, the margin will be reviewed annually dependent on the achievement of those objectives. This innovation in acquisition financing marks a strong common will shared by Eurazeo, Barings and UTAC CERAM and its management to invest in a responsible economy through the development of new sustainable financial products.

The Eurazeo China Acceleration Fund (ECAF) stands alongside Eurazeo PME in this operation, to accompany the strong development potential of UTAC CERAM on the Chinese market.

About Eurazeo

  • Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €18,5 billion in assets under management, including €12,9 billion from third parties, invested in over 430 companies. With its considerable private equity, real estate and private debt expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering in-depth sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.
  • Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid.

  • Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
  • ISIN : FR0000121121 - Bloomberg : RF FP - Reuters : EURA.PA

EURAZEO CONTACTS

PRESS CONTACT

PIERRE BERNARDIN

VIRGINIE CHRISTNACHT

MAITLAND/amo

HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS

DAVID STURKEN

mail : pbernardin@eurazeo.com

mail: vchristnacht@eurazeo.com

mail: dsturken@maitland.co.uk

Tél : +33 (0)1 44 15 16 76

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 15 76 44

Tel: +44 (0) 7990 595

913

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 21:49:02 UTC
