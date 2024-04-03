Eurazeo: finalizes sale of DORC
DORC is a leading and fast-growing ophthalmic surgery platform in the vitreoretina (' VR ') and cataract markets.
Eurazeo has supported DORC's growth, consolidating its sector expertise and accelerating its international expansion, particularly in the United States and Asia.
.
The transaction materializes a gross return of 2.6 x cash-on-cash and a gross internal rate of return (IRR) of 24% on the initial investment, with approximately 386 ME of gross proceeds from the sale returning to Eurazeo's balance sheet.
