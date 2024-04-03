Eurazeo SE is a leading European investment group with diversified assets under management of EUR 35 billion, including EUR 24.2 billion on behalf of institutional and individual clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies. The group supports over 600 mid-market companies, leveraging the commitment of its 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth. Eurazeo's institutional and family shareholding and its solid financial structure ensure its long-term viability. Eurazeo SE has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Saõ Paulo.