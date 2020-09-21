Eurazeo : is stepping up its commitment to ESG with 0+

Eurazeo, as the first company in its sector to set such an ambitious goal, looks to achieve zero net carbon by 2040, in alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative. To achieve optimum performance in a low carbon economy, Eurazeo will focus on three objectives:

Accelerating the transition to a low carbon economy and committing to zero net carbon across the Group by 2040

Today, Eurazeo announces the launch of O+, the new step of its ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, which aims to drive positive change in society by working toward shared and sustainable prosperity. For nearly 15 years, Eurazeo has been at the forefront of responsible investment in private equity and is constantly seeking to integrate the highest ESG standards, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. O+ has two main pillars: achieving zero net carbon by 2040 at the latest and playing a role in bridging the widening social gaps.

Promoting a more inclusive economy, by advancing gender equality, access to social protection and equal opportunities

In support of more inclusive society, industry, and economy, Eurazeo will be stepping up its existing efforts across all of its asset classes.

This second pillar of the strategy also comprises three objectives:

Combating gender inequality

o Ensuring at least 40% of board members of Eurazeo portfolio companies belong to the underrepresented gender.

o Ensuring at least 40% of executive management team members belong to the underrepresented gender by 2030.

o Adopting systems to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from Eurazeo's value creation and investment processes.

o Pursuing health, life, and disability insurance all over the world.

o The fund will be launched with initial capital of €3 million

Virginie Morgon, CEO of Eurazeo, said:

Eurazeo is a pioneer among its peers, leading the way in the ESG space for nearly 15 years. As CEO of an investment firm supporting more than 430 companies, I see the benefits our ESG expertise brings to our stakeholders every day. For each of our portfolio companies, ESG is a means to drive value creation and performance improvements. As the challenges presented by the climate crisis increase in severity, we believe it is imperative that we do our part and strive to be as sustainable as possible. It is for this reason that our firm is launching O+ the new step of its ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy focused on climate and inclusion. Our commitment to ESG is in line with our convictions, our history and our identity. By promoting a low carbon and more inclusive economy, we want to drive positive change in society.

Sophie Flak, CSR and Digital Director of Eurazeo, said:

ESG has always been a key priority for Eurazeo. Today, we are facing a society shift. Given the increasing effects of climate change, conflicts over resources are set to escalate, as well as social and geopolitical crises. We need to rethink our models! It is the very condition of our continued performance and resilience. As investors, it is our responsibility to select the companies that will be able to adapt and thrive in this new economic and social context, and it is also our duty to support them through this transition. Climate change and social inclusion are the most critical challenges of our time. In our line of business, we can have an exponential effect to bring about positive change. And we are determined to do so.

