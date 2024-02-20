Eurazeo: new Director for Nordic countries & UK

February 20, 2024 at 12:20 pm EST Share

Eurazeo announces the arrival of Katrin Boström as Managing Director of the Investors Relations team for the Nordic countries and the UK.



In this role, she will be responsible for developing investor relations and fundraising in these strategic geographic areas.



This appointment is in line with the Group's strategy to create the leading player in private asset management in Europe in the mid-market, growth and impact segments.



With 25 years' experience, Katrin Boström was previously Managing Director in charge of business development for institutional and private channels in the Nordic region at Hamilton Lane.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.