Eurazeo opens Tokyo office

June 13, 2024 at 02:50 am EDT Share

Eurazeo announces the opening of an office in Tokyo, strengthening its presence in Asia.



Under the supervision of Mathieu Teisseire, Managing Partner in charge of the Investor Relations team, and Solomon Moos, Director Asia, the Tokyo office will be headed by Mr. Ken Hu, who joins Eurazeo's Investor Relations team as Director.



Mr. Ken Hu will be specifically responsible for business development and investor relations in Japan. Prior to joining Eurazeo, Mr. Ken Hu held several management positions at Strategic Value Partners and AMP Capital Investors. Previously, he was CFO of one of Japan's leading start-ups.



Present in China since 2013, South Korea since 2019, and Singapore since 2020, Eurazeo strengthens its footprint in Asia with the opening of this fourth office.



Christophe Bavière and William Kadouch-Chassaing, Eurazeo's co-CEOs, said: ' Our links with the Asian markets have convinced us of the importance of a local approach capable of building bridges between Japanese investors and European companies with high growth potential. Backed by Mr. Ken Hu's expertise and knowledge of the Japanese market, the Tokyo office will enable us to strengthen our foothold in Asia, and bring us closer to our growing pool of institutional investors. '



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.