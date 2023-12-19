Eurazeo: sells its stake in the Humens group

Eurazeo and its partners Ardian, Mérieux Equity Partners and Eximium announce that they have sold their stakes in the Humens group to Leto Partners, a French private equity firm dedicated to decarbonization issues.



The capital invested by Eurazeo's mid-large buyout team generates a cash-on-cash multiple of 2.7x and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 65% since the Seqens group's carve-out

in December 2021.



As part of this sale, 33 million euros will be returned to Eurazeo's balance sheet.



Humens mainly supplies sodium bicarbonate to the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food industries, as well as sodium carbonate used in the production of flat and hollow glass.



