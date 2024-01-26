Eurazeo: two appointments to management committee
Isabelle Mathieu's responsibilities will include accelerating the structuring of group-wide HR policies and processes, supporting the company's internationalization policy and its commitment to diversity and talent inclusion.
Coralie Savin will head up Eurazeo's communications, supporting the promotion and development of its strategic plan among its shareholders, customers, employees and ecosystem.
