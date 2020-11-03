Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Equities  >  Eurazeo SE    RF   FR0000121121

EURAZEO SE

(RF)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/03 03:23:10 am
40.92 EUR   +1.54%
03:10aFrench investor Eurazeo sells out of Farfetch
RE
11/02EURAZEO : Capital invests in Questel
PU
10/15Private-Equity Executives See Opportunity in Uncertainty
DJ
French investor Eurazeo sells out of Farfetch

11/03/2020 | 03:10am EST

Nov 3 (Reuters) - French investment group Eurazeo said on Tuesday it had raised 90 million euros ($105.02 million) through the sale of its stake in luxury fashion retailer Farfetch.

It did not disclose the identity of the buyer of the shares which it said it had sold in the market in recent days. Eurazeo, which has been an investor in Farfetch since 2016, could not be reached for further comment.

Shares of New York-listed Farfetch had jumped 16% on Monday on a media report that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd was in advanced talks to invest nearly $300 million in the company.

The two companies were also in talks to create a Chinese joint venture, tech news website The Information reported.

It added that Swiss group Richemont, which has teamed up with Alibaba to create mobile applications, was also considering investing in Farfetch alongside the Chinese e-commerce giant. ($1 = 0.8570 euros) (Editing by Keith Weir and Louise Heavens)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 2.02% 310.84 Delayed Quote.46.55%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA 0.97% 58.64 Delayed Quote.-23.80%
EURAZEO SE 1.74% 41 Real-time Quote.-33.93%
