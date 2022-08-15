Log in
    UREKA   TH4338010Z00

EUREKA DESIGN

(UREKA)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-10
1.460 THB   -0.68%
EUREKA DESIGN : Change of directors and authorized signatory and report on the progress of the case between Nitinatakorn Engineering Company Limited and Modern Synergy Company Limited (subsidiary)
PU
EUREKA DESIGN : Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 5/2022
PU
EUREKA DESIGN : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
PU
Eureka Design : Change of directors and authorized signatory and report on the progress of the case between Nitinatakorn Engineering Company Limited and Modern Synergy Company Limited (subsidiary) (Edit headline)

08/15/2022
Eureka Design Public Co., Ltd. 19 Moo 11 Tambon Ladsawai, Amphur Lamlukka, Pathumthani 12150, Thailand

No. ED-MD2022-0021

August 11, 2022

Subject: Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 5/2022, Approved the statement of financial position, statement of comprehensive income and statement of cash flows for the year 20 22 ending on June 30, 2022 which have been reviewed by the auditor, the appointment of directors, change of directors authorized to sign for binding (Revised)

Dear Directors and Managers Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to Eureka Design Public Company Limited ("the Company") has held the Board of Directors Meeting No. 5/2022 on Monday, August 11, 2022 from 15:30 -17:00 hrs resolved on important matters as follows:

  1. Acknowledgment of the Executive Committee's report for the second quarter of 2022.
  2. Acknowledgment of the operating results of the 2nd quarter for the year 2022, the accounting period ending on June 30, 2022.
  3. Approved the statement of financial position Statement of comprehensive income and statement of cash flows for the year 2022 ending June 30, 2022 which have been reviewed by the auditor.
  4. Report on the progress of the lawsuit between Nitinatakorn Engineering Company Limited and Modern Synergy Company Limited, summarized as follows:
    Nitinatakorn Engineering Company Limited ( " plaintiff" ) and Modern Synergy Company Limited ("defendant") agreed that the plaintiff filed this lawsuit claiming wages under the contract. Total money sued 39,769,670 baht from the defendant, the plaintiff agreed to reduce the wages under the contract in the period of work sued in this case against all defendants. As a result, the plaintiff and the defendant have no debts to each other. The plaintiff is not interested in any claims under this lawsuit. The plaintiff and the defendant agreed to terminate not interested in suing for any money or damages in this contract and the property.
    The defendant was not interested in claiming damages from the plaintiff that the defendant had countered in this case all. And the defendant filed a petition to withdraw the plaintiff's counterclaim. In this case, it is out of the court case today.

Eureka Design Public Co., Ltd.

19 Moo 11 Tambon Ladsawai, Amphur Lamlukka, Pathumthani 12150, Thailand, www.eurekadesign.co.th Tel: +66(0)2-192-3737 (Auto 11 Lines) Fax: +66(0)2-192-3731

Verdict

The judge considered a compromise agreement between the plaintiff and the defendant in this case. considered legal therefore adjudicated that the case was completely completed according to the compromise agreement.

The resolution of the meeting was unanimousacknowledge the report on the progress of the lawsuit between Nithinutakorn Engineering Company Limited and Modern Synergy Company Limited.

  1. Acknowledged the resignation of the director, Mr.Issara Sakuntanakalap effective from August 11, 2022.
  2. Approved the appointment of Mr.Decha Sakuntanakalap as a director to replace the vacant position, with effect from August 11, 2022 onwards.

7.Approve the change of directors andauthorized signtory of the Company and subsidiaries

So please be informed and disseminate to investors.

Yours sincerely (Miss. Sunisa Jirawuttikul)

Chief Executive Officer/Director

Eureka Design Public Co., Ltd.

19 Moo 11 Tambon Ladsawai, Amphur Lamlukka, Pathumthani 12150, Thailand, www.eurekadesign.co.th Tel: +66(0)2-192-3737 (Auto 11 Lines) Fax: +66(0)2-192-3731

company secretary department

phone. 098-901-4144 (Mr.Piyapot Keawjamlong) Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Eureka Design pcl published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
