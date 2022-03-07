Eureka Design Public : Notification of the resolutions of the BOD Meeting No.2/2565 regarding the omission of dividend payment, the offering of the convertible, the date of Annual General meeting of shareholder(Edit 2)

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 07-Apr-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 10 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 15-Mar-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 14-Mar-2022 Significant agenda item : - Capital increase - Omitted dividend payment - The issuance of convertible securities Venue of the meeting : head office of Eureka Design Public Company Limited. No. 19, Village No. 11, Lat Sawai Subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka District, Pathum Thani Province ______________________________________________________________________ Increasing Capital Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing proceeds Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022 Number of additional common shares : 363,363,801 (shares) Total of additional shares (shares) : 363,363,801 Par value (baht per share) : 0.25 Type of allocated securities : Common shares Allocated to : Reserved shares for the exercise of convertible securities Remark : reserving for convertible debentures ______________________________________________________________________ Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject : Omitted dividend payment Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022 Omitted dividend payment from : Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021 Remark : Due to the loss from the previous years ______________________________________________________________________ Issued Convertible Securities Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022 Type of allocated securities : Convertible debentures Allocate to : Private placement (PP) Person(s) receiving allotment(s) : Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund 1("AO Fund 1") Number of allotted convertible : 1,000,000 debentures (units) (Update) Reserved shares for the exercise of : Common shares convertible debentures Number of additional shares (shares) : 363,363,801 Description of convertible debentures Name of convertible debentures : UREKA convertible debenture Term of convertible debentures : 3 years counting from the drawdown date of each tranch ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.