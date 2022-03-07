Log in
    UREKA   TH4338010Z00

EUREKA DESIGN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(UREKA)
Eureka Design Public : Notification of the resolutions of the BOD Meeting No.2/2565 regarding the omission of dividend payment, the offering of the convertible, the date of Annual General meeting of shareholder(Edit 2)

03/07/2022 | 10:00am EST
Date/Time
07 Mar 2022 21:34:39
Headline
Notification of the resolutions of the BOD Meeting No.2/2565 regarding the omission of dividend payment, the offering of the convertible, the date of Annual General meeting of shareholder(Edit 2)
Symbol
UREKA
Source
UREKA
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 07-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 15-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 14-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Capital increase
  - Omitted dividend payment
  - The issuance of convertible securities
Venue of the meeting                     : head office of Eureka Design Public 
Company Limited. No. 19, Village No. 11, Lat Sawai Subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka
District, Pathum Thani Province
______________________________________________________________________

Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Specifying  the purpose of utilizing 
proceeds
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Number of additional common shares       : 363,363,801
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares)      : 363,363,801
Par value (baht per share)               : 0.25
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : Reserved shares for the exercise of 
convertible securities
Remark                                   :
reserving for convertible debentures
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

Remark                                   :
Due to the loss from the previous years
______________________________________________________________________

Issued Convertible Securities

Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Type of allocated securities             : Convertible debentures
  Allocate to                            : Private placement (PP)
  Person(s) receiving allotment(s)       :
    Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund 1("AO 
Fund 1")
    Number of allotted convertible       : 1,000,000
debentures (units) (Update)
    Reserved shares for the exercise of  : Common shares
convertible debentures
    Number of additional shares (shares) : 363,363,801
    Description of convertible debentures
      Name of convertible debentures                                   : UREKA 
convertible debenture
      Term of convertible debentures     :
        3 years counting from the drawdown date of each tranch
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Eureka Design pcl published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
