Eureka Design Public : Notification of the resolutions of the BOD Meeting No.2/2565 regarding the omission of dividend payment, the offering of the convertible, the date of Annual General meeting of shareholder(Edit 2)
03/07/2022 | 10:00am EST
Date/Time
07 Mar 2022 21:34:39
Headline
Notification of the resolutions of the BOD Meeting No.2/2565 regarding the omission of dividend payment, the offering of the convertible, the date of Annual General meeting of shareholder(Edit 2)
Symbol
UREKA
Source
UREKA
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 07-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 15-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 14-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Capital increase
- Omitted dividend payment
- The issuance of convertible securities
Venue of the meeting : head office of Eureka Design Public
Company Limited. No. 19, Village No. 11, Lat Sawai Subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka
District, Pathum Thani Province
______________________________________________________________________
Increasing Capital
Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing
proceeds
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Number of additional common shares : 363,363,801
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares) : 363,363,801
Par value (baht per share) : 0.25
Type of allocated securities : Common shares
Allocated to : Reserved shares for the exercise of
convertible securities
Remark :
reserving for convertible debentures
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
Remark :
Due to the loss from the previous years
______________________________________________________________________
Issued Convertible Securities
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Type of allocated securities : Convertible debentures
Allocate to : Private placement (PP)
Person(s) receiving allotment(s) :
Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund 1("AO
Fund 1")
Number of allotted convertible : 1,000,000
debentures (units) (Update)
Reserved shares for the exercise of : Common shares
convertible debentures
Number of additional shares (shares) : 363,363,801
Description of convertible debentures
Name of convertible debentures : UREKA
convertible debenture
Term of convertible debentures :
3 years counting from the drawdown date of each tranch
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.