Eureka : Update - Dividend/Distribution - EGH

Advise DRP price and foreign exchange rate for New Zealand dollar payments
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
EUREKA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
15097241159
1.3 ASX issuer code
EGH
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Advise DRP price and foreign exchange rate for New Zealand dollar payments
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
24/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
11/3/2022
1.6 ASX +Security Code
EGH
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Pa t 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
31/12/2021
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.4
+Record Date
2/3/2022
2A.5
Ex Date
1/3/2022
2A.6 Payment Date
23/3/2022
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the
dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per
+security (in primary currency) for all
dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.00630000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the
currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to
securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for
dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this
this dividend/distribution?
dividend/distribution
Yes
Full DRP
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information
apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Eureka will pay dividends in two currencies being Australian dollars (AUD) and New Zealand dollars (NZD) ('nominated
currencies'). Subject to receiving instructions from a shareholder to pay in the other nominated currency prior to the
Record Date, it is Eureka's practice to pay dividends by direct credit in AUD to shareholders with registered addresses in
Australia and in NZD to shareholders with registered addresses in New Zealand. Shareholders who have registered
addresses outside Australia or New Zealand will receive their dividends by cheque in AUD unless Australian or New
Zealand bank account details are provided by the Record Date.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD 0.00676200
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
The AUD:NZD exchange rate to be used for the dividend is 1:1.0734
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
rates not known, date for information to be released
Actual
11/3/2022
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the
default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency
they would receive under the default arrangements
As noted above
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be
received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Wednesday March 2, 2022 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
