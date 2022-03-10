Eureka : Update - Dividend/Distribution - EGH

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Date of this announcement

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

1.5 Date of this announcement

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

1.4 The announcement is

1.1 Name of +Entity

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

apart from franking?

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

dividends/distributions on this +security?

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

dividends/distributions notified in this form

+security (in primary currency) for all

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

u/corporate/resources/forms.html . The return address and fax number are noted on the top right hand side of the form.

marketservices.com.au . Forms are also available on the Investor Centre website at https://www.linkmarketservices.com.a

Bank account details and other personal details can be updated online via the Portfolio Login at https://investorcentre.link

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be

As noted above

they would receive under the default arrangements

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the

rates not known, date for information to be released

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

The AUD:NZD exchange rate to be used for the dividend is 1:1.0734

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Zealand bank account details are provided by the Record Date.

addresses outside Australia or New Zealand will receive their dividends by cheque in AUD unless Australian or New

Australia and in NZD to shareholders with registered addresses in New Zealand. Shareholders who have registered

Record Date, it is Eureka's practice to pay dividends by direct credit in AUD to shareholders with registered addresses in

currencies'). Subject to receiving instructions from a shareholder to pay in the other nominated currency prior to the

Eureka will pay dividends in two currencies being Australian dollars (AUD) and New Zealand dollars (NZD) ('nominated

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 % 3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per 3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked only +security 100.0000 % AUD 0.00000000 AUD 0.00000000 3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00630000 3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) use 4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment) 4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election 4A.3 DRP discount rate notices to share registry under DRP 2.0000 % Monday March 7, 2022 17:00:00 4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price Start Date End Date 1/3/2022 7/3/2022 4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology The volume weighted average market price, on an ex dividend basis, of all Shares sold on ASX on the five Business Days subsequent to and inclusive of the Ex-Dividend Date. 4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount): 4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date AUD 0.58620 23/3/2022 4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? 4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue For Yes date? Yes 4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes