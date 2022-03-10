Log in
    EGH   AU000000EGH7

EUREKA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EGH)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 09:44:06 pm
0.61 AUD    --.--%
05:07pEUREKA : Update - Dividend/Distribution - EGH
PU
03/08Ausmon Resources Starts Field Exploration at Two New South Wales Tenements
MT
03/01EUREKA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Eureka : Update - Dividend/Distribution - EGH

03/10/2022 | 05:07pm EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

EUREKA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

EGH - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

11/3/2022

Reason for the Update

Advise DRP price and foreign exchange rate for New Zealand dollar payments

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

only

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

EUREKA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

use

ABN

15097241159

1.3 ASX issuer code

EGH

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

personal

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Advise DRP price and foreign exchange rate for New Zealand dollar payments

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

24/2/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

11/3/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code

EGH

ASX +Security Description

For

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Pa t 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

31/12/2021

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4

+Record Date

2/3/2022

2A.5

Ex Date

1/3/2022

only

2A.6 Payment Date

23/3/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

use

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

personal

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

+security (in primary currency) for all

dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.00630000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

this dividend/distribution?

dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

For

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Eureka will pay dividends in two currencies being Australian dollars (AUD) and New Zealand dollars (NZD) ('nominated

currencies'). Subject to receiving instructions from a shareholder to pay in the other nominated currency prior to the

Record Date, it is Eureka's practice to pay dividends by direct credit in AUD to shareholders with registered addresses in

Australia and in NZD to shareholders with registered addresses in New Zealand. Shareholders who have registered

only

addresses outside Australia or New Zealand will receive their dividends by cheque in AUD unless Australian or New

Zealand bank account details are provided by the Record Date.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD 0.00676200

use

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

The AUD:NZD exchange rate to be used for the dividend is 1:1.0734

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

11/3/2022

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the

personal

default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency

they would receive under the default arrangements

As noted above

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be

received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Wednesday March 2, 2022 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Bank account details and other personal details can be updated online via the Portfolio Login at https://investorcentre.link

marketservices.com.au. Forms are also available on the Investor Centre website at https://www.linkmarketservices.com.a

u/corporate/resources/forms.html. The return address and fax number are noted on the top right hand side of the form.

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

For

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.00630000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

0.0000 %

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

only

+security

100.0000 %

AUD 0.00000000

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00630000

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

use

4A.1

What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

personal

4A.2

Last date and time for lodgement of election

4A.3 DRP discount rate

notices to share registry under DRP

2.0000 %

Monday March 7, 2022 17:00:00

4A.4

Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

1/3/2022

7/3/2022

4A.5

DRP price calculation methodology

The volume weighted average market price, on an ex dividend basis, of all Shares sold on ASX on the five Business Days

subsequent to and inclusive of the Ex-Dividend Date.

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD 0.58620

23/3/2022

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

For

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9

Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eureka Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:04:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
