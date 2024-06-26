Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka Lithium", "Eureka" or the "Company"), will be commencing its 2024 exploration targeting lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits in the region of Nunavik.

Eureka Lithium is pleased to announce it is beginning an extensive follow-up field program on its Nunavik properties for the 2024 season. In just several weeks the crew will mobilize, beginning their targeted program in the New Leaf area.

Eureka Continues Partnership with GroundTruth Exploration

Eureka has partnered again with GroundTruth Exploration ("GroundTruth") in 2024, which has extensive experience carrying out successful exploration programs in remote areas of the world. A highly trained team has been assembled who were all involved in the Nunavik program in 2023. The consistency of returning team members is a huge asset for this program and allows them to continue building on the regional prospecting program results in 2023.

DJ Bowen, Eureka President and interim-CEO commented: "Eureka is excited to be partnered again with GroundTruth for the 2024 Nunavik programs and looks forward to what the team will accomplish this season."

Targeted 2024 Program Aimed at Results

The GroundTruth team will be conducting detailed prospecting across zones of interest based on 2023 results. A targeted till sampling program across priority zones of interest will enhance the geochemical dataset on all of Eureka's Nunavik properties. The samples collected during this program are being initially scanned and sorted in the field by using a handheld XRF analyzer and selected samples will be sent to laboratories for analysis. A rigorous quality assurance and quality control program is in place and has been enhanced from last year.

A UAV magnetic geophysical survey will also be conducted with a drone, via Overhead Intelligence operating in partnership with GroundTruth. This team will be utilizing the benefits of the new and exciting drone technology to achieve results with lower cost, and less wildlife disturbance than traditional magnetic surveys by aircraft.

The overall program strategy is aimed at honing in on the most prospective areas for a targeted drilling program using a lightweight and mobile Rotary Air Blast GT RAB Drill for initial drill testing.

Corporate Video

To view a new Eureka Lithium corporate video, visit www.EurekaLithiumCorp.com (https://eurekalithiumcorp.com) or the following URL:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Vvm0zfNFp4

Corporate Presentation

Visit the Eureka Lithium homepage or click on the following URL to view the Company's Corporate Presentation:

https://eurekalithiumcorp.com/EurekaLithium_Q3_2023.pdf

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P. Geo., who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100-per-cent ownership of three projects comprising 1,408 square km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South and New Leaf lithium camps. These claims were acquired from legendary prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep-sea port access. The recent acquisition of the La Motte lithium project near Val D'Or, Quebec broadens Eureka Lithium's holdings into the heart of Canada's major lithium production district.

For more information please contact:

David Bowen

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@eurekalithiumcorp.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the field program on its Nunavik properties, and the partnership with GroundTruth are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, nor that the the field program on its Nunavik properties will be completed as contemplated, and, or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214411