Euro Arab Insurance Group PSC, formerly Amman Insurance Co. Ltd, is a Jordan-based public shareholding company that offers all classes of life and non-life insurance products and services through five branches and offices across Jordan. The Company offers its services through nine segments, including life and health insurance, motor, aviation, engineering, marine, liabilities, casualty, property and travel insurance. The Company’s products and services are classified into four divisions: Tijwal service, Sayidati, Muftah and Shadow. In addition, the Company also offers online travel insurance services.