  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Euro Arab Insurance Group Plc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMMI   JO2102311013

EURO ARAB INSURANCE GROUP PLC.

(AMMI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  01-12
2.000 JOD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Euro Arab Insurance : G.A (AMMI) 2022 04 24

04/24/2022 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EURO ARAB INSURANCE GROUP

1-

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: EURO ARAB INSURANCE GROUP Date: 24-04-2022 01:29:48 PM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﻭﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 01:29:48 2022-04-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of EURO ARAB INSURANCE GROUP cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 30-04-2022 at ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍZOOM to discuss the following matters:

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﻭﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04-30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ZOOMﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 15-04-2021

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes to include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of the General Assembly in its ordinary meeting, provided that such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﺔﻳﺍ

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﺔﻳﺍ 1-

EURO ARAB INSURANCE GROUP

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳ ﺎﻤﻣ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺐﺟﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﻮﻣﻻﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋﻭ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﻪﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ %10 ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳﻻ .

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳ ﺎﻤﻣ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺐﺟﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﻮﻣﻻﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋﻭ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ . ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﻪﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ %10 ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳﻻ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Zaid Fares Khalaf AL Haddadin

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Zaid Fares Khalaf AL Haddadin :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Euro Arab Insurance Group PSC published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 10:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 25,5 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net income 2021 0,94 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
Net cash 2021 2,68 M 3,77 M 3,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 16,0 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 3,51%
Chart EURO ARAB INSURANCE GROUP PLC.
Duration : Period :
Euro Arab Insurance Group Plc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lana Sami Jad Allah Bader General Manager
Zaid Firas Khalaf Haddadin Head-Account Department
Fouad Costandi Mitri Bajjali Chairman
Kanary Yassir Khalil Naser Manager-Information Technology
Mahmoud Marwan Mahmoud Freihat Manager-Risk, Compliance & Quality Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EURO ARAB INSURANCE GROUP PLC.0.00%23
ALLIANZ SE5.56%96 044
CHUBB LIMITED6.62%87 311
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.81%85 742
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD11.66%69 197
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-5.80%32 146