Euro Arab Insurance : G.A (AMMI) 2022 04 24

The Board of Directors of EURO ARAB INSURANCE GROUP cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 30-04-2022 at ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍZOOM to discuss the following matters: ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﻭﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04-30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ZOOMﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 15-04-2021 ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021 ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes to include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of the General Assembly in its ordinary meeting, provided that such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ