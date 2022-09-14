Euro Manganese Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and the JORC Code Report for the Chvaletice Manganese Project Feasibility Study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that the Company has now filed on SEDAR the "Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Chvaletice Manganese Project, Czech Republic" (the "Technical Report"), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Further, the Company has lodged on the ASX Announcement Platform the "Public Report and Feasibility Study Assessment of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, Czech Republic" (the "JORC Code Report"), prepared in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 Edition.

Both reports were prepared by Tetra Tech Canada Inc. with an effective date of July 27, 2022. The results of the Technical Report and JORC Code Report were summarized in the Company’s news release dated July 27, 2022, titled “Euro Manganese Announces Positive Feasibility Study Base Case Results for the Chvaletice Manganese Project”.

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading, competitive, and environmentally superior producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle (EV) industry and other high-technology applications. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, which is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. The Chvaletice Project is the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

