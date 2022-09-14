Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Euro Manganese Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMN   CA29872T1003

EURO MANGANESE INC.

(EMN)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:45 2022-09-14 pm EDT
0.2950 CAD    0.00%
05:59pEuro Manganese Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and the JORC Code Report for the Chvaletice Manganese Project Feasibility Study
GL
05:59pEuro Manganese Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and the JORC Code Report for the Chvaletice Manganese Project Feasibility Study
GL
09/06Euro Manganese Says Czech Maganese Demonstration Plant Modules on Site, Ready to Operate by Year End
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Euro Manganese Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and the JORC Code Report for the Chvaletice Manganese Project Feasibility Study

09/14/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that the Company has now filed on SEDAR the "Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Chvaletice Manganese Project, Czech Republic" (the "Technical Report"), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.  Further, the Company has lodged on the ASX Announcement Platform the "Public Report and Feasibility Study Assessment of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, Czech Republic" (the "JORC Code Report"), prepared in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 Edition.

Both reports were prepared by Tetra Tech Canada Inc. with an effective date of July 27, 2022.   The results of the Technical Report and JORC Code Report were summarized in the Company’s news release dated July 27, 2022, titled “Euro Manganese Announces Positive Feasibility Study Base Case Results for the Chvaletice Manganese Project”.

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading, competitive, and environmentally superior producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle (EV) industry and other high-technology applications. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, which is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. The Chvaletice Project is the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inquiries

Dr. Matthew James
President & CEO
+44 (0)747 229 6688

Louise Burgess
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Communications
+1 (604) 312-7546
lburgess@mn25.ca

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8
Website: www.mn25.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about EURO MANGANESE INC.
05:59pEuro Manganese Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and the JORC Code Report ..
GL
05:59pEuro Manganese Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and the JORC Code Report ..
GL
09/06Euro Manganese Says Czech Maganese Demonstration Plant Modules on Site, Ready to Operat..
MT
09/06Euro Manganese Confirms Arrival of all Demonstration Plant Modules at Site
GL
09/06Euro Manganese Confirms Arrival of all Demonstration Plant Modules at Site
AQ
09/06Euro Manganese Inc. Confirms Arrival of All Demonstration Plant Modules at Site
CI
08/31Euro Manganese Announces the Third Tranche of EIT InnoEnergy's Investment
AQ
08/30Euro Manganese Receives Third Tranche of EIT InnoEnergy's Investment
MT
08/30Euro Manganese Announces the Third Tranche of EIT InnoEnergy's Investment
GL
08/30Euro Manganese Announces the Third Tranche of EIT InnoEnergy's Investment
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -8,40 M -6,38 M -6,38 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 118 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EURO MANGANESE INC.
Duration : Period :
Euro Manganese Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Peter James President & Chief Executive Officer
Martina Blahova Chief Financial Officer
John Webster Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Glück Vice President-Project Development
Andrea M. Zaradic Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EURO MANGANESE INC.0.00%90
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.01%9 426
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.22.11%8 315
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-16.29%6 688
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-23.30%856
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-7.04%664