Euro Manganese Announces Release Date of Securities from ASX Escrow

09/22/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (the "Company") today announced that, pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, the following restricted securities will be released from escrow:

Security DescriptionNumberDate of Release
Common Shares25,770,56902 October 2020
Options to purchase Common Shares7,175,00002 October 2020
Warrants to purchase Common Shares5,756,75002 October 2020
   

A portion of the Common Shares includes 2,816,111 CHESS depositary interests ("CDIs", with each CDI representing one Common Share) which will be quoted on the ASX following release from escrow. The remaining Common Shares, Options and Warrants will not be quoted on the ASX. The Company confirms that some or all of these securities may be quoted on TSX-V in accordance with its rules.

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian mineral resource company, whose principal focus is advancing the evaluation and development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings, strategically located in the Czech Republic. EMN’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of Ultra-High-Purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as producers of specialty steel and aluminum alloys.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:                    
Marco A. Romero
President & CEO
+604-681-1010 ext. 101
 Fausto Taddei
Vice President Corp. Development & Corp. Secretary
+604-681-1010 ext. 105
   

E-mail: info@mn25.ca    Website: www.mn25.ca

Company address:
1500 – 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 4H8

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
