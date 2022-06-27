Euro Manganese Appoints Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as Project Finance Advisor for the Chvaletice Manganese Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) ("Euro Manganese", the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce it has appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) ("Stifel") as financial advisor to assist with the structuring and securing of project financing for the development of the Company’s flagship Chvaletice Manganese Project ("CMP" or "Project"), located in the Czech Republic.



The appointment of Stifel, a leading financial advisory group in the battery metals space, allows the Company to initiate dialogue with a number of potential financiers and allows due diligence to commence. Euro Manganese will work with Stifel to determine the optimal financing structure for the CMP.

Stifel is a global, full-service investment bank with significant expertise in the metals and mining sector. The firm provides a suite of institutional services including strategic business advisory across both debt and equity markets. Stifel’s Capital Solutions Group provides project finance advisory services globally with proven expertise in advising on the debt financing of development projects within the energy transition supply chain.

The key major milestones to help secure project financing include:

Completion of the Feasibility Study for the Chvaletice Manganese Project (expected in the coming weeks).

Execution of binding offtake agreements.

Finalizing land access agreements.

Approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") and final permitting. The ESIA is expected to be submitted to the Czech Ministry of the Environment in Q3 2022.

Matthew James, Euro Manganese’s President and CEO, commented:

“Stifel is a well-regarded capital solutions advisory firm with a successful track record of debt and equity raises. Euro Manganese stands to benefit from their significant experience in project financing and relationships with strategic partners in the European EV battery market. This appointment is an important step for the Company as we seek to execute project milestones and move towards a final investment decision, expected in 2023. We look forward to working with the Stifel team to execute a successful financing package for the Chvaletice Manganese Project.”

Jan-Erik Back, Stifel’s Head of Capital Solutions Group commented:

“Euro Manganese is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growth in the European electric vehicle market. Having the only sizable manganese resource in Europe combined with the development of a processing plant to produce high-purity manganese products, they will have a fully-traceable and sought-after product for the EV industry. Moreover, as the Chvaletice project involves reprocessing and rehabilitating historic mine tailings, the environmental credentials of the project should be very compelling for financiers. Stifel is proud to partner with Euro Manganese to help advance this critical battery materials project.”

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading, competitive, and environmentally superior producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle (EV) industry and other high-technology applications. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, which is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. The Chvaletice Project is the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

