Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canada-based battery materials company. The Company is engaged in advancing development of the Chvaletice Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Becancour, Quebec. The Company is focused on the development of the Chvaletice deposit, which involves the re-processing of a readily leachable manganese deposit hosted in the tailings of a decommissioned mine in the Czech Republic (the Chvaletice Manganese Project), for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM) and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) and other manganese products, principally for use in lithium-ion batteries. The Chvaletice Manganese Project is located approximately 90 km east of Prague in the Czech Republic.