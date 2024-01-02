Euro Manganese Inc. announced that Hanna Schweitz stepped down from the Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2023, to avoid a potential conflict of interest that has arisen with her other commitments. The Board is actively engaged in identifying a new independent director to fill the vacancy left by Ms. Schweitz?s departure.
Euro Manganese Inc.
Equities
EMN
CA29872T1003
Non-Gold Precious Metals & Minerals
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.095 CAD
|0.00%
|-13.64%
|0.00%
|Dec. 15
|Euro Manganese Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Dec. 14
|Euro Manganese Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
Chiffre d''affaires - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|0.00%
|29 M $
|-5.73%
|4 490 M $
|-0.40%
|3 852 M $
|+0.21%
|1 542 M $
|-0.69%
|956 M $
|+82.85%
|881 M $
|-0.80%
|761 M $
|-2.71%
|702 M $
|-.--%
|554 M $
|-.--%
|159 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Euro Manganese Inc. - Toronto S.E.
- News Euro Manganese Inc.
- Euro Manganese Inc. Announces Resignation of Hanna Schweitz from the Board of Directors