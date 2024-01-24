Official EURO RESSOURCES S.A. press release

NEWS RELEASE

BUYOUT OFFER FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT FOR THE COMMON SHARES OF EURO RESSOURCES INITIATED BY IAMGOLD FRANCE S.A.S

January 24, 2024

PRICE OF THE OFFER :



EUR 3.50 per share







PERIOD OF THE OFFER :



10 trading days

This news release has been prepared and is published by EURO Ressources pursuant to articles 231-27 3° and 231-28 of the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") General Regulations.

Availability of the information document in response of EURO Ressources

Pursuant to article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and to article 231-26 of its General Regulations, the AMF has, pursuant to the compliance decision of January 23, 2024, delivered the visa n°24-009 as of January 23, 2024 on the information document in response prepared by EURO Ressources to the buyout offer followed by a squeeze-out initiated by IAMGOLD France S.A.S on EURO Ressources' shares.

The information document in response of the company EURO Ressources is available on the internet website of the company EURO Ressources (www.goldroyalties.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). Copies of the information document in response may be obtained free of charge upon request to EURO Ressources, 23, rue du Roule – 75001 Paris.

Availability of the document presenting the other information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of EURO Ressources

In accordance with the provisions of article 231-28 of the AMF General Regulations, the information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of EURO Ressources, which completes the information document in response, was filed with the AMF on January 23, 2024.

This document is available in the same conditions as the information document in response.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel Gold Mine production in Suriname (the “Rosebel Royalty”), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, a silver stream from a subsidiary of Orezone Gold Corporation (“Orezone”) and marketable securities. Rosebel Gold Mines is 95%-owned and operated by Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. The existing royalty on Rosebel held by EURO will remain an obligation of IAMGOLD. The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned by the Montagne d’Or project holding company which 44.99% is owned by Orea Mining Corp. (“Orea”). The silver stream entitles EURO to receive 50% of the payable silver production over the life of mine on Orezone’s Bombore mine, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At December 31, 2023, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. (“IAMGOLD France”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned 90% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at December 31, 2023, IAMGOLD France held 56,242,153 shares representing 112,300,344 voting rights or 94.40% of the voting rights of EURO.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Some statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further requests for information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry

Directeur Général

Tel: +1 450 677 0040

Email: tbarry@euroressources.net Sophie Hallé

Directeur Général Délégué

Tel: +1 450 677 0040

Email: shalle@euroressources.net

