    EUR   FR0000054678

EURO RESSOURCES S.A.

(EUR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/01 11:21:31 am EDT
3.410 EUR   +1.79%
Summary 
Summary

EURO Ressources S A : Results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2022 (42KB)

06/01/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
A Gold Resource Royalty

Company

NEWS RELEASE

Paris: EUR

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HELD ON MAY 18, 2022

PARIS, France, June 1, 2022: EURO Ressources S.A. (EURO) (Paris: EUR) today announced the results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A total of 21 shareholders were represented, holding 56,628,647 common shares of the 62,491,281 common shares making up the stated capital, which represent approximately 90.618 % of the share capital, satisfying the required quorum for the resolutions related to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders. All of the resolutions were passed.

The results of each resolution are detailed as follows:

Voting rights

Number of

Votes

Votes

Votes

Resolution

existing at the

In favour

Against

shares

Abstaining

meeting

/ %

/ %

Approval of the

Company's financial

statements for 2021

112,316,298

709,847

fiscal year and release of

113,026,145

56,628,647

0

99.37 %

0.63 %

the directors and

statutory auditor

(Resolution 1)

Allocation of the results

recorded during the year

113,026,145

0

ended December 31,

113,026,145

56,628,647

0

100 %

0.00 %

2021

(Resolution 2)

Approval of the

agreements subject to

articles L.225-38 et SEQ.

113,026,145

56,628,647

112,316,298

709,847

0

of the French

99.37 %

0.63 %

Commercial Code

(Resolution 3)

Ratification of the

appointment of Mrs.

112,314,571

711,574

Dorena Quinn as director

113,026,145

56,628,647

0

99.37 %

0.63%

by way of cooptation

(Resolution 4)

Re-election of Mr. Tim

112,892,418

1,727

Bradburn as director

112,894,145

56,628,647

132,000

> 99.99 %

< 0.01 %

(Resolution 5)

Re-election of Mr. Ian

113,024,418

1,727

Smith as director

113,026,145

56,628,647

0

> 99.99 %

< 0.01 %

(Resolution 6)

Re-election of Mr. David

112,892,418

133,727

H. Watkins as director

113,026,145

56,628,647

0

99.88 %

0.12 %

(Resolution 7)

EURO Ressources S.A.

Press release PR22-05 Page 1 of 3

Voting rights

Number of

Votes

Votes

Votes

Resolution

existing at the

In favour

Against

shares

Abstaining

meeting

/ %

/ %

Re-election of Mrs.

Janandre Lamprecht as

112,894,145

56,628,647

112,314,571

579,574

132,000

director

99.49 %

0.51 %

(Resolution 8)

Re-election of Mr. Silviu

112,312,571

580,484

Bursanescu as director

112,893,055

56,628,647

133,090

99.49 %

0.51 %

(Resolution 9)

Re-election of Mrs.

Susanne Hermans as

113,026,145

56,628,647

113,026,145

0

0

director

100 %

0,00 %

(Resolution 10)

Re-election of Mrs.

112,314,571

579,574

Dorena Quinn as director

112,894,145

56,628,647

132,000

99.49 %

0.51 %

(Resolution 11)

Information referred to in

article L. 22-10-9 I of the

French Commercial

Code with respect to the

compensations of the

113,026,145

0

directors and officers and

113,026,145

56,628,647

0

100 %

0.00 %

included in the corporate

governance report part of

management report of

the Board of Directors

(Resolution 12)

Compensation and

advantages of any kind

paid or granted during

the year ended

113,026,145

56,628,647

113,026,145

0

0

December 31, 2021 to

100 %

0.00 %

the chairman of the

board of directors

(Resolution 13)

Compensation and

advantages of any kind

paid or granted during

113,026,145

0

the year ended

113,026,145

56,628,647

0

100 %

0.00 %

December 31, 2021 to

the directeur général

(Resolution 14)

Compensation and

advantages of any kind

paid or granted during

the year ended

113,026,145

56,628,647

113,026,145

0

0

December 31, 2021 to

100 %

0.00 %

the directeur général

délégué

(Resolution 15)

Compensation policy of

113,026,145

0

the directors and officers

113,026,145

56,628,647

0

100 %

0.00 %

(Resolution 16)

Power for the fulfillment

113,026,145

0

of legal formalities

113,026,145

56,628,647

0

100 %

0.00 %

(Resolution 17)

EURO Ressources S.A.

Press release PR22-05 Page 2 of 3

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, a silver stream from a subsidiary of Orezone Gold Corporation ("Orezone") and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"), and is operated by IAMGOLD. The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned under a joint venture agreement between Orea Mining Corp. and Nord Gold SE ("Compagnie Minière Montagne d'Or"). The silver stream entitles EURO to receive 50% of the payable silver production over the life of mine on Orezone's Bomboré Project, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At May 18, 2022, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. ("IAMGOLD France"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned 90% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at May 18, 2022, IAMGOLD France held 56,242,153 shares representing 112,300,344 voting rights or 94.40% of the voting rights of EURO.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry

Sophie Hallé

Directeur Général

Directeur Général Délégué

Tel : +1 450 677 0040

Tél: +1 450 677 0040

Email: tbarry@euroressources.net

Email : shalle@euroressources.net

EURO Ressources S.A.

Press release PR22-05 Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Euro Ressources SA published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 18:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
