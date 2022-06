EURO Ressources S A : Results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2022 (42KB)

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, a silver stream from a subsidiary of Orezone Gold Corporation ("Orezone") and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"), and is operated by IAMGOLD. The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned under a joint venture agreement between Orea Mining Corp. and Nord Gold SE ("Compagnie Minière Montagne d'Or"). The silver stream entitles EURO to receive 50% of the payable silver production over the life of mine on Orezone's Bomboré Project, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At May 18, 2022, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. ("IAMGOLD France"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned 90% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at May 18, 2022, IAMGOLD France held 56,242,153 shares representing 112,300,344 voting rights or 94.40% of the voting rights of EURO.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to: