EURO Ressources S A : Results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2022 (42KB)
06/01/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
A Gold Resource Royalty
Company
NEWS RELEASE
Paris: EUR
RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
HELD ON MAY 18, 2022
PARIS, France, June 1, 2022: EURO Ressources S.A. (EURO) (Paris: EUR) today announced the results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A total of 21 shareholders were represented, holding 56,628,647 common shares of the 62,491,281 common shares making up the stated capital, which represent approximately 90.618 % of the share capital, satisfying the required quorum for the resolutions related to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders. All of the resolutions were passed.
The results of each resolution are detailed as follows:
Voting rights
Number of
Votes
Votes
Votes
Resolution
existing at the
In favour
Against
shares
Abstaining
meeting
/ %
/ %
Approval of the
Company's financial
statements for 2021
112,316,298
709,847
fiscal year and release of
113,026,145
56,628,647
0
99.37 %
0.63 %
the directors and
statutory auditor
(Resolution 1)
Allocation of the results
recorded during the year
113,026,145
0
ended December 31,
113,026,145
56,628,647
0
100 %
0.00 %
2021
(Resolution 2)
Approval of the
agreements subject to
articles L.225-38 et SEQ.
113,026,145
56,628,647
112,316,298
709,847
0
of the French
99.37 %
0.63 %
Commercial Code
(Resolution 3)
Ratification of the
appointment of Mrs.
112,314,571
711,574
Dorena Quinn as director
113,026,145
56,628,647
0
99.37 %
0.63%
by way of cooptation
(Resolution 4)
Re-election of Mr. Tim
112,892,418
1,727
Bradburn as director
112,894,145
56,628,647
132,000
> 99.99 %
< 0.01 %
(Resolution 5)
Re-election of Mr. Ian
113,024,418
1,727
Smith as director
113,026,145
56,628,647
0
> 99.99 %
< 0.01 %
(Resolution 6)
Re-election of Mr. David
112,892,418
133,727
H. Watkins as director
113,026,145
56,628,647
0
99.88 %
0.12 %
(Resolution 7)
Voting rights
Number of
Votes
Votes
Votes
Resolution
existing at the
In favour
Against
shares
Abstaining
meeting
/ %
/ %
Re-election of Mrs.
Janandre Lamprecht as
112,894,145
56,628,647
112,314,571
579,574
132,000
director
99.49 %
0.51 %
(Resolution 8)
Re-election of Mr. Silviu
112,312,571
580,484
Bursanescu as director
112,893,055
56,628,647
133,090
99.49 %
0.51 %
(Resolution 9)
Re-election of Mrs.
Susanne Hermans as
113,026,145
56,628,647
113,026,145
0
0
director
100 %
0,00 %
(Resolution 10)
Re-election of Mrs.
112,314,571
579,574
Dorena Quinn as director
112,894,145
56,628,647
132,000
99.49 %
0.51 %
(Resolution 11)
Information referred to in
article L. 22-10-9 I of the
French Commercial
Code with respect to the
compensations of the
113,026,145
0
directors and officers and
113,026,145
56,628,647
0
100 %
0.00 %
included in the corporate
governance report part of
management report of
the Board of Directors
(Resolution 12)
Compensation and
advantages of any kind
paid or granted during
the year ended
113,026,145
56,628,647
113,026,145
0
0
December 31, 2021 to
100 %
0.00 %
the chairman of the
board of directors
(Resolution 13)
Compensation and
advantages of any kind
paid or granted during
113,026,145
0
the year ended
113,026,145
56,628,647
0
100 %
0.00 %
December 31, 2021 to
the directeur général
(Resolution 14)
Compensation and
advantages of any kind
paid or granted during
the year ended
113,026,145
56,628,647
113,026,145
0
0
December 31, 2021 to
100 %
0.00 %
the directeur général
délégué
(Resolution 15)
Compensation policy of
113,026,145
0
the directors and officers
113,026,145
56,628,647
0
100 %
0.00 %
(Resolution 16)
Power for the fulfillment
113,026,145
0
of legal formalities
113,026,145
56,628,647
0
100 %
0.00 %
(Resolution 17)
About EURO
EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, a silver stream from a subsidiary of Orezone Gold Corporation ("Orezone") and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"), and is operated by IAMGOLD. The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned under a joint venture agreement between Orea Mining Corp. and Nord Gold SE ("Compagnie Minière Montagne d'Or"). The silver stream entitles EURO to receive 50% of the payable silver production over the life of mine on Orezone's Bomboré Project, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At May 18, 2022, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. ("IAMGOLD France"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned 90% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at May 18, 2022, IAMGOLD France held 56,242,153 shares representing 112,300,344 voting rights or 94.40% of the voting rights of EURO.
Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to: