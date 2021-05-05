EURO Ressources S A : reports earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (47KB)

Royalty assets

(Refer to MD&A for more detail)

As at March 31, 2021, the Company's impairment review indicated that the facts and circumstances did not represent an indication of potential impairment. In May 2019, The French Government declared the Montagne D'Or project not yet compatible with environmental requirements. The statements by the French Government regarding the Compagnie Minière Montagne d'Or (the joint venture) in May 2019, to which the Paul Isnard royalty is attached, have created some uncertainty around the delivery of the various authorizations and permits not yet obtained and required for developing the project, and can potentially affect the operational and financial capacities of the project. On December 24, 2020, the Cayenne Administrative Court ordered the French State to extend the Montagne d´Or mining concessions within 6 months of the decision. On February 3, 2021, the French Government announced that it was appealing the Administrative Court's decision to extend the Montagne d'Or mining concessions. In those circumstances, the Company is maintaining the same assumption from the impairment test related to the Paul Isnard royalty asset performed as at December 31, 2020. The Company continues to assume that the various authorizations and permits would be granted under conditions that will allow the JV to go on with this project, though the timing is somewhat uncertain. No impairment charges were recorded in the statement of earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 (IFRS)

Under IFRS, EURO reported a net profit of €1.9 million (€0.030 per share) for the first quarter of 2021 compared to €5.0 million (€0.080 per share) for the first quarter of 2020.

Revenues were €3.5 million during the first quarter of 2021, a decrease compared to €7.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. Revenues were only attributable to the Rosebel royalty in the first quarter of 2021 and 2020. The decrease in revenues was mainly due to lower gold production of 29,232 ounces in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 65,399 ounces in the first quarter of 2020 (€4.0 million) due to lower throughput, and reflecting an increasing proportion of higher grade ore sourced from the Saramacca deposit which resulted in reduced production from the Rosebel concession. The Saramacca deposit is not included in the property as per the participation right agreement. The decrease in revenues is also due to a strengthened euro (€0.3 million), partially offset by a higher average gold price in the first quarter of 2021 of US$1,794 per ounce of gold compared to US$1,583 per ounce of gold in the first quarter of 2020 (€0.6 million).

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded operating expenses of €0.12 million, same level as the first quarter of 2020.

EURO recorded an income tax expense of €1.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to €2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the tax impact of lower earnings in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, partially offset by translation adjustments and by the tax impact of the change in fair value of the marketable securities.

Outlook

The Rosebel royalty production is anticipated to be between 144,000 ounces and 171,000 ounces in 2021. In 2021, the Rosebel royalty is expected to provide revenues to the Company of between approximately €16.5 million and €19.6 million (US$19.7 million and US$23.3 million). These pre-tax numbers assume a gold price of US$1,750 per ounce and an exchange rate of €1 for US$1.19. The impact of changes in the average gold price on EURO's annual revenues, based on an estimated production of 158,000 ounces, would be approximately US$1.5 million for each US$100 per ounce change in the gold price. The impact of a 5% change in the average foreign exchange rate on EURO's annual revenues would be approximately €0.9 million. EURO's cash flow is expected to be primarily affected by income tax payments. The Company maintains certain cash available to pursue opportunities that would enhance the Company's long-term business.