    ESM   CA29872L2066

EURO SUN MINING INC.

(ESM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:55 2022-06-16 pm EDT
0.1400 CAD   -3.45%
Euro Sun Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results
GL
05:15pEuro Sun Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results
AQ
EURO SUN MINING : Financial Statements – Q1 2022
PU
Euro Sun Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results

06/16/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2022 for the 2022 Annual Meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. A total of 61,313,519 common shares of the Company were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 34.67% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

  • Election of the Board of Directors; and
  • Re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company’s external auditors for 2022.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Name of NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
G. Scott Moore30,632,36751.71228,604,34348.288
Eva Bellissimo45,326,82776.51813,909,88323.482
Danny Callow45,273,74976.42913,962,96123.571
David C. Danziger30,724,05951.86728,512,65148.133
Bruce Humphrey45,273,84476.42913,962,86623.571
Paul J. Perrow45,286,16376.44913,950,54723.551
Peter Vukanovich45,330,40276.52413,906,30823.476

Re-Appointment of Auditors

 Number of VotesPercentage of Votes
FOR
57,816,96694.297%
WITHHELD3,496,5535.703
Total61,313,519100.00%

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Euro Sun’s Board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,8 M 19,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Scott Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Sandor Bozoki Chief Financial Officer
Peter M. Vukanovich Non-Executive Chairman
Samuel Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer
David C. Danziger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EURO SUN MINING INC.-41.18%20
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.78%154 413
RIO TINTO PLC15.58%113 434
GLENCORE PLC31.12%77 415
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.74%51 994
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.95%37 784