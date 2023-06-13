Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Euro Sun Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESM   CA29872L2066

EURO SUN MINING INC.

(ESM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:45:42 2023-06-13 pm EDT
0.0350 CAD   -12.50%
05:01pEuro Sun Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results
GL
05:00pEuro Sun Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results
AQ
05/25Sulliden Mining Capital Appointed Grant Sboros, CEO of Euro Sun Mining Inc., as a Member of the Board of Directors
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Euro Sun Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

06/13/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 5, 2023 (the “Circular”) for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. 32.78% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 13, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

 % Votes For% Votes Against
Grant Sboros96.1093.891
Neil Said90.6739.327
Deborah Battiston90.7709.230
Scott Moore74.76825.232
Martin Schuermann90.8689.132

Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors. Euro Sun’s board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the development of the Rovina Valley project. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.eurosunmining.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


All news about EURO SUN MINING INC.
05:01pEuro Sun Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results
GL
05:00pEuro Sun Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results
AQ
05/25Sulliden Mining Capital Appointed Grant Sboros, CEO of Euro Sun Mining Inc., as a Membe..
MT
05/11Euro Sun Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/28Euro Sun Closes Previously Announced Private Placement Financing
GL
04/28Euro Sun Mining Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.9875 million in funding
CI
04/14Euro Sun Mining : Financial Statements – Q4 2022
PU
03/28Euro Sun Mining Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/28Euro Sun Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/24Euro sun mining announces $1 million private placement
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -7,56 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,58 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,95 M 8,99 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart EURO SUN MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Euro Sun Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO SUN MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,04 CAD
Average target price 0,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target 650%
Managers and Directors
Grant Sboros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Scott Moore President & Director
Ryan Jeffery Ptolemy Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Maguran Managing Director & Technical Director
Samuel Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EURO SUN MINING INC.-46.67%9
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.99%152 977
RIO TINTO PLC-12.59%107 925
GLENCORE PLC-20.90%67 864
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.16%42 037
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.61%37 103
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer