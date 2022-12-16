Advanced search
    ESM   CA29872L2066

EURO SUN MINING INC.

(ESM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:22 2022-12-16 pm EST
0.0800 CAD   -5.88%
05:01pEuro Sun Announces Appointment of Ryan Ptolemy as New Chief Financial Officer
GL
05:00pEuro Sun Announces Appointment of Ryan Ptolemy as New Chief Financial Officer
AQ
12/14Osisko Development Appointing David Danziger as an Independent Non-Executive Director
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Euro Sun Announces Appointment of Ryan Ptolemy as New Chief Financial Officer

12/16/2022 | 05:01pm EST
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Ptolemy as the newly appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Ptolemy will succeed Paul Bozoki following Mr. Bozoki’s resignation.

Mr. Ptolemy is a CPA, CGA and CFA charter holder who also attained a Bachelor of Arts from Western University. Mr. Ptolemy serves as Chief Financial Officer to many public and private companies in the resource sector, particularly development-stage companies. Mr. Ptolemy formerly served as Chief Financial Officer for an independent investment dealer in Toronto where he was responsible for financial reporting, budgeting and the company’s internal controls.

Management and the board of directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Bozoki for his services and continued support of the Company.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment and resignation of officers and directors; the pursuit by Euro Sun of opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. 
  
NEITHER THE TSX NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. 


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -8,87 M -6,48 M -6,48 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,8 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Euro Sun Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO SUN MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,08 CAD
Average target price 0,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Scott Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Sandor Bozoki Chief Financial Officer
Peter M. Vukanovich Non-Executive Chairman
Samuel Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer
David C. Danziger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EURO SUN MINING INC.-66.67%17
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.00%156 075
RIO TINTO PLC15.64%114 596
GLENCORE PLC42.05%83 205
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.27%46 210
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.86%42 608