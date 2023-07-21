TORONTO, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update on the licensing requirements for the Rovina Valley Project (the “RVP”). The Company was granted today the renewal of its Certificate of Urbanisation, for another two years beginning July 2023. The granting of this renewal certificate is a significant milestone in the documentary process that results in a Land Rezoning Plan, after which the Environmental Impact Assessment will be submitted.



Euro Sun’s long-term investment in the RVP, the second biggest copper and gold deposit in Europe, continues to progress in delivering the essential metals necessary for Europe’s energy transition. Designed to have one of the least environmental impacts globally with no cyanide use or no wet tailings, the RVP will also bring about much economic relief for the Hunedoara County in Romania, a region with a profound legacy in mining.

Mr. Grant Sboros, Chief Executive Officer, Euro Sun Mining, commented as follows:

“The awarding of the renewal of our Certificate of Urbanisation secures the mineral tenure and allows Euro Sun Mining to begin the formal procedure for the Land Rezoning Plan which will be followed by the Environmental Impact Assessment; both of which are currently in progress. We had anticipated a longer renewal process for the Certificate of Urbanisation, but through the hard work of our team and guidance and scheduling assistance from the authorities, we were able to expedite this renewal with full support of the Romanian authorities. We are delighted by the documentary progress made, representing another step forward in delivering this exceptional European project. My thanks again to our shareholders, senior leadership team and the people of the local affected communities and stakeholders for their ongoing support as we progress in delivering the Rovina Valley Project.”

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

