Euro Tech Holdings, Recently Added to SEC List, Will Seek to Maintain Nasdaq Listing

By Josh Beckerman

Euro Tech Holdings Co., which was recently added to a provisional Securities and Exchange Commission list of Chinese companies facing potential delisting, said it will strive to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

The companies are at risk of eventual delisting under the audit inspection requirements of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

Euro Tech's operations include manufacturing technology instruments and providing environmental engineering services. The company said it will continue to monitor market developments and explore possible solutions.

Companies on the SEC list include Pinduoduo Inc., JD.com Inc and Yum China Holdings Inc.

On May 16, Euro Tech said 2021 revenue rose 60% to $21.4 million. Citing the effects of Covid-19 in China, especially Shanghai, the company said it would seek to mitigate risks by exploring markets including Vietnam and Indonesia.

