    CLWT   VGG320301275

EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(CLWT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/27 02:49:31 pm EDT
1.540 USD   -1.89%
05:08pEuro Tech Holdings, Recently Added to SEC List, Will Seek to Maintain Nasdaq Listing
DJ
05/16Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
05/16Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Reports 2021 Year-End Results
PR
Euro Tech Holdings, Recently Added to SEC List, Will Seek to Maintain Nasdaq Listing

05/27/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman


Euro Tech Holdings Co., which was recently added to a provisional Securities and Exchange Commission list of Chinese companies facing potential delisting, said it will strive to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

The companies are at risk of eventual delisting under the audit inspection requirements of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

Euro Tech's operations include manufacturing technology instruments and providing environmental engineering services. The company said it will continue to monitor market developments and explore possible solutions.

Companies on the SEC list include Pinduoduo Inc., JD.com Inc and Yum China Holdings Inc.

On May 16, Euro Tech said 2021 revenue rose 60% to $21.4 million. Citing the effects of Covid-19 in China, especially Shanghai, the company said it would seek to mitigate risks by exploring markets including Vietnam and Indonesia.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1908ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -1.89% 1.5403 Delayed Quote.-27.59%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.33% 12131.13 Real-time Quote.-24.96%
PINDUODUO INC. 15.19% 48.3 Delayed Quote.-17.15%
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC. 0.75% 43.23 Delayed Quote.-13.66%
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 11,9 M 11,9 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Y. L. Leung Chief Executive Director & Director
Jerry Wong Chief Financial Officer & Director
T. C. Leung Chairman
Y. K. Liang Independent Director
Fu Ming Chen Independent Director
