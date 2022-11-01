Advanced search
    EAPI   FR0014008VX5

EUROAPI

(EAPI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:10 2022-11-01 am EDT
18.49 EUR   +4.43%
10:50aEuroapi : Document AMF CP. 2022E869486
PU
08:56aEUROAPI to reach 500 kg peptide and oligonucleotide capacity per year in Frankfurt by 2025
AQ
10/31Euroapi Announces Initial EUR 18 Million Investment for the Installation of New Manufacturing Equipment At Its Frankfurt Site
CI
EUROAPI : Document AMF CP. 2022E869486

11/01/2022 | 10:50am EDT
Disclaimer

Euroapi SASU published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUROAPI
10:50aEuroapi : Document AMF CP. 2022E869486
PU
08:56aEUROAPI to reach 500 kg peptide and oligonucleotide capacity per year in Frankfurt by 2..
AQ
10/31Euroapi Announces Initial EUR 18 Million Investment for the Installation of New Manufac..
CI
10/25Euroapi : Document AMF CP. 2022E868211
PU
09/01EUROAPI - Availability of 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
AQ
09/01EUROAPI - 2022 Half-year results
AQ
09/01Euroapi S.A. Provides Consolidated Revenue Guidance for the Year of 2022
CI
09/01EUROAPI : 1st-half-year results
CO
09/01EUROAPI : Half-year report
CO
07/21Euroapi to Invest $25 Million to Build Biomass Boiler at French Site
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 1 003 M 992 M 992 M
Net income 2022 45,9 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
Net cash 2022 29,5 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 664 M 1 646 M 1 646 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 941
Free-Float -
Chart EUROAPI
Duration : Period :
EUROAPI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROAPI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,71 €
Average target price 19,67 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Rotthier Chief Executive Officer
Antoine Delcour Chief Financial Officer
Viviane Monges Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Rossen Chief Scientific Officer
Éric Bergeron Director of Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROAPI0.00%1 646
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.70%454 842
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY31.09%344 049
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.28%273 973
PFIZER, INC.-21.17%261 255
ABBVIE INC.8.12%258 818