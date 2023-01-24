Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. EUROAPI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAPI   FR0014008VX5

EUROAPI

(EAPI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:16:49 2023-01-24 am EST
13.81 EUR   -0.65%
09:49aEuroapi : Document AMF CP. 2023E881407
PU
01/11EUROAPI Announces Resignation of Corinne Le Goff as an Independent Member on the Board of Directors
CI
01/09Euroapi : Document AMF CP. 2023E879241
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EUROAPI : Document AMF CP. 2023E881407

01/24/2023 | 09:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T15:40:06.393 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T15:40:05.37 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T15:40:04.24 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T15:40:03.103 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T15:40:01.977 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T15:38:06.36 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T15:38:05.303 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T15:38:04.22 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T15:38:03.063 AutresDocuments Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T15:38:01.997 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T15:36:08.687 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T14:14:03.68 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T14:14:02.307 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T11:46:01.94 ObligationDepotOP Document HUNYVERS Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T11:34:03.673 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T11:34:02.42 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T11:33:48.27 Declarations Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T11:33:47.25 Declarations Document AVENIR TELECOM Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T11:33:46.173 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2023-01-24T00:00:00 2023-01-24T11:33:45.14 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE FLO Link
null 2023-01-24T11:33:40.86 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE Link
null 2023-01-24T11:33:34.833 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2023-01-24T11:33:29.1 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2023-01-24T11:33:23.407 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2023-01-24T11:33:12.097 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-01-24T11:33:00.74 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2023-01-24T11:26:15.173 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T11:19:32.963 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T11:19:27.453 undefined Communique AMUNDI Link
null 2023-01-24T11:12:43.88 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T11:11:47.027 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T11:10:46.537 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T11:02:23.283 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T10:55:18.573 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T10:48:26.09 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T10:41:38.443 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T10:34:48.01 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T10:27:54.347 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T10:21:04.103 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T10:14:02.273 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T10:06:09.643 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-24T10:06:02.733 undefined Communique BPCE Link
null 2023-01-24T10:04:04.017 undefined Communique BPCE Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T18:10:04.05 DeclarationDirigeants Document DRONE VOLT Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T18:10:02.977 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T18:08:06.857 DeclarationDirigeants Document DNXCORP Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T18:08:05.75 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T18:08:04.74 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T18:08:03.743 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T18:08:02.74 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T18:06:07.017 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T18:06:06.017 DeclarationDirigeants Document KERLINK Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T18:06:04.987 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T18:06:03.883 DeclarationDirigeants Document CABASSE S.A. Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T18:06:02.807 DeclarationDirigeants Document RUBIS Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T18:04:05.76 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREELANCE.COM Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T15:52:02.827 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T15:40:03.96 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SES IMAGOTAG Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T15:40:02.833 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T15:38:07.12 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T15:38:04.997 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T15:38:03.927 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T15:38:02.807 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T15:36:08.64 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T15:36:07.553 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T15:36:06.493 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T15:36:05.417 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T15:36:04.303 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T12:10:03.987 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T12:10:02.88 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T12:08:02.8 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T12:02:02.94 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T11:18:03.833 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T11:18:02.76 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
2023-01-23T00:00:00 2023-01-23T11:16:02.8 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE FLO Link
null 2023-01-23T10:45:39.407 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-01-23T10:45:35.3 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-01-23T10:45:29.85 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2023-01-23T10:45:22.337 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2023-01-23T10:45:14.343 undefined Communique ARKEMA Link
null 2023-01-23T10:45:03.04 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE Link
null 2023-01-23T10:44:13.457 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-23T10:43:24.47 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-23T10:42:34.93 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-23T10:35:48.137 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-23T10:35:46.89 DeclarationDirigeants Document ID LOGISTICS GROUP Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-23T10:35:45.85 DeclarationDirigeants Document CABASSE S.A. Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-23T10:35:44.81 DeclarationDirigeants Document AGRIPOWER FRANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-23T10:28:54.387 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-23T10:21:56.8 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-23T10:14:46.87 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-23T10:07:50.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-23T10:00:57.29 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-23T09:54:03.05 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-23T09:45:17.62 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-23T09:38:03.91 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-23T09:36:20.15 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-23T09:36:18.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-23T09:36:16.193 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
null 2023-01-23T09:36:03.6 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Euroapi SASU published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 14:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EUROAPI
09:49aEuroapi : Document AMF CP. 2023E881407
PU
01/11EUROAPI Announces Resignation of Corinne Le Goff as an Independent Member on the Board ..
CI
01/09Euroapi : Document AMF CP. 2023E879241
PU
01/09Euroapi Plans EUR40 Million Investment For New Production Technology For Vitamin B12
MT
01/09EUROAPI to Invest €40 Million for a More Efficient and Sustainable Production Proc..
CI
2022Euroapi : Document AMF CP. 2022E877796
PU
2022Euroapi : Document AMF CP. 2022E876997
PU
2022Euroapi : Document AMF CP. 2022E876777
PU
2022Euroapi S.A.(ENXTPA:EAPI) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
2022Euroapi : Document AMF CP. 2022E876356
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 982 M 1 067 M 1 067 M
Net income 2022 34,4 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Net cash 2022 4,32 M 4,70 M 4,70 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 307 M 1 420 M 1 420 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 941
Free-Float -
Chart EUROAPI
Duration : Period :
EUROAPI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROAPI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,90 €
Average target price 18,50 €
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Rotthier Chief Executive Officer
Antoine Delcour Chief Financial Officer
Viviane Monges Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Rossen Chief Scientific Officer
Éric Bergeron Director of Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROAPI0.36%1 420
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.72%440 044
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-5.40%325 160
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.93%318 420
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.70%283 080
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.96%278 589