  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  EUROAPI
  News
  Summary
    EAPI   FR0014008VX5

EUROAPI

(EAPI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:00:18 2023-02-14 am EST
16.00 EUR   +0.69%
09:42aEuroapi : Document AMF CP. 2023E884657
PU
02/13Euroapi : Document AMF CP. 2023E884441
PU
02/09Euroapi : Document AMF CP. 2023E884065
PU
EUROAPI : Document AMF CP. 2023E884657

02/14/2023 | 09:42am EST
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:07.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:06.887 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:05.747 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:04.61 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:03.477 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:12.953 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:11.973 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ARKEMA Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:10.93 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:09.887 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:08.913 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:07.897 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:06.82 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:05.733 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:10:02.84 RetraitObligatoire Document SERMA GROUP Link
null 2023-02-14T14:20:12.377 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-02-14T14:18:03.147 Prospectus Approbation ARVAL SERVICE LEASE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T12:00:02.893 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:52:02.913 Declarations Document REXEL Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:34:06.75 Declarations Document REXEL Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:34:05.74 Declarations Document MERSEN Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:34:04.717 RetraitObligatoire Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:34:03.67 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
null 2023-02-14T11:32:02.843 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2023-02-14T11:24:47.28 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:23:40.037 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:22:34.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:21:29.323 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:20:24.387 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:19:18.53 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:18:14.373 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:17:10.463 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:16:06.65 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:15:03.437 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:14:00.023 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:12:56.347 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:11:52.76 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:04:35.7 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:57:07.693 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:49:49.927 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:42:33.35 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:35:19.567 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:26:07.87 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:18:53.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:11:36.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:04:03.623 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:02:04.877 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:12.267 DeclarationDirigeants Document HYDROGEN-REFUELING-SOLUTIONS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:11.293 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:10.28 DeclarationDirigeants Document SPARTOO Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:09.287 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:08.35 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAINT JEAN GROUPE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:07.307 DeclarationDirigeants Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:06.367 DeclarationDirigeants Document OVH GROUPE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:05.41 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:04.457 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:03.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:02.52 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:02:03.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:02:02.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document OBIZ Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T16:54:03.533 Declarations Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T16:54:02.513 Declarations Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T16:52:02.513 Declarations Document AXA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:11.067 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:09.993 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:08.97 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:07.907 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:06.89 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:05.883 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:04.753 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:03.687 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:22.917 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:21.863 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:20.797 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:19.713 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:18.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOPHYTIS Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:17.65 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:16.617 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:15.63 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SODEXO Link
null 2023-02-13T13:28:04.58 Prospectus Approbation ALD Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T12:08:02.543 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T11:18:02.667 Declarations Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T11:16:03.857 Declarations Document AXA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T11:16:02.66 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
null 2023-02-13T10:26:03.34 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T10:24:04.053 ObligationDepotOP Document GASCOGNE Link
null 2023-02-11T10:58:21.103 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:57:14.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:57:10.017 undefined Communique CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL Link
null 2023-02-11T10:56:03.813 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:54:58.127 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:53:52.4 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:52:59.413 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-02-11T10:45:39.853 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:45:36.073 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE Link
null 2023-02-11T10:45:31.333 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE Link
null 2023-02-11T10:44:25.823 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:43:18.317 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:35:59.393 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:28:37.977 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:21:19.583 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Euroapi SASU published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 14:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 978 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
Net income 2022 32,5 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net cash 2022 5,64 M 6,04 M 6,04 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 494 M 1 601 M 1 601 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 941
Free-Float -
Chart EUROAPI
EUROAPI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EUROAPI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,89 €
Average target price 18,70 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Rotthier Chief Executive Officer
Antoine Delcour Chief Financial Officer
Viviane Monges Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Rossen Chief Scientific Officer
Éric Bergeron Director of Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROAPI14.73%1 601
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.87%425 507
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-5.66%332 942
NOVO NORDISK A/S5.97%322 466
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.26%277 753
ABBVIE INC.-4.88%271 776