Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T15:48:04.333 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SCOR SE Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T15:48:03.557 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T15:48:02.697 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T15:46:06.477 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T15:46:05.687 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T15:46:04.877 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T15:38:04.817 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T15:06:02.767 Declarations Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T15:04:02.73 Declarations Document ACCOR Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T15:02:02.763 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T14:58:02.91 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T11:22:02.76 DeclarationAchatVente Document KEYRUS Link
null 2023-07-05T10:56:03.03 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T10:48:02.737 Declarations Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T10:46:02.827 DeclarationAchatVente Document VILMORIN & CIE Link
2023-07-05T00:00:00 2023-07-05T10:44:02.73 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2023-07-05T10:22:08.37 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:22:05.647 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:20:20.043 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:20:15.313 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE Link
null 2023-07-05T10:20:11.183 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:18:14.75 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:18:12.107 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:18:09.437 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:16:13.207 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:16:10.39 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:16:02.96 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:14:12.48 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:14:09.473 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:14:02.927 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:12:39.457 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:12:36.49 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:10:42.437 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:10:39.427 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:10:36.5 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:08:44.08 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:08:41.183 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-05T10:08:05.427 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:14:06.977 DeclarationDirigeants Document LEGRAND Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:14:06.08 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:14:05.19 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:14:04.353 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:14:03.48 DeclarationDirigeants Document FASHION BEL AIR Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:14:02.537 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:12:05.85 DeclarationDirigeants Document INFOTEL Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:12:05.037 DeclarationDirigeants Document LISI Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:12:04.203 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:12:03.41 DeclarationDirigeants Document PHAXIAM THERAPEUTICS Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:12:02.55 DeclarationDirigeants Document OREGE Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:10:06.057 DeclarationDirigeants Document KEYRUS Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:10:04.447 DeclarationDirigeants Document SODEXO Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:10:03.613 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:10:02.717 DeclarationDirigeants Document STEF Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:08:05.997 DeclarationDirigeants Document STEF Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:08:05.173 DeclarationDirigeants Document STEF Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:08:04.337 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:08:03.493 DeclarationDirigeants Document PHAXIAM THERAPEUTICS Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:08:02.597 DeclarationDirigeants Document ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T18:06:02.603 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T17:14:02.557 Declarations Document VERALLIA Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T15:40:02.557 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T15:38:05.89 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T15:38:05.057 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T15:38:04.253 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T15:38:03.427 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T15:36:07.67 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
null 2023-07-04T15:04:03.747 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
null 2023-07-04T15:04:02.903 DocumentOperation Approbation REMY COINTREAU Link
null 2023-07-04T15:02:02.91 Prospectus Approbation SUEZ Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T14:50:02.587 Declarations Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T14:48:03.6 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T14:48:02.567 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T13:52:02.56 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T13:50:02.577 Declarations Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T13:46:02.583 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T12:14:02.527 Declarations Document HYDROGENE DE FRANCE Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T12:12:02.553 DeclarationAchatVente Document VILMORIN & CIE Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T12:10:03.467 DeclarationAchatVente Document KEYRUS Link
2023-07-04T00:00:00 2023-07-04T12:10:02.627 DeclarationAchatVente Document BIOCORP PRODUCTION Link
null 2023-07-04T10:12:02.7 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-07-04T10:10:40.007 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-07-04T10:10:36.923 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-04T10:08:41.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-04T10:08:38.487 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-04T10:08:35.53 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-04T10:06:41.037 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-04T10:06:06.507 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-04T10:06:02.817 undefined Communique BANQUE STELLANTIS FRANCE Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T18:18:02.96 DeclarationDirigeants Document THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T18:16:06.097 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVERBIER SA Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T18:16:05.337 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T18:16:04.557 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T18:16:03.787 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T18:16:03 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T18:14:06.817 DeclarationDirigeants Document ACCOR Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T18:14:06.02 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T18:14:05.247 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T18:14:04.48 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T18:14:03.727 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T18:14:02.95 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link

