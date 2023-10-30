Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:40:04.733 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:40:03.9 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:40:02.967 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:38:06.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:38:05.793 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:38:04.733 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:38:03.887 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:38:03.017 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:36:07.26 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:36:06.46 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:36:05.623 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:36:04.753 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:36:03.927 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:36:02.977 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:28:02.937 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T15:16:02.94 Declarations Document GECI INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T12:28:02.95 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
null 2023-10-30T12:24:04.72 Prospectus Approbation CARREFOUR Link
2023-10-30T00:00:00 2023-10-30T12:02:02.913 DeclarationAchatVente Document BALYO Link
null 2023-10-30T11:58:04.593 Prospectus Approbation CREDIT AGRICOLE PUBLIC SECTOR SCF Link
null 2023-10-30T11:56:04.733 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot RAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE Link
null 2023-10-28T10:12:46.89 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-10-28T10:12:37.493 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING Link
null 2023-10-28T10:10:03.217 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-28T10:08:39.177 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-28T10:08:36.033 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-28T10:04:05.59 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T19:00:02.27 DeclarationAchatVente Document BALYO Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:58:03.063 Declarations Document ATOS SE Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:58:02.19 DeclarationAchatVente Document PARAGON ID Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:56:02.247 DeclarationAchatVente Document EVOLIS Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:12:02.17 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE PAROT Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:10:05.92 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:10:05.05 DeclarationDirigeants Document PARAGON ID Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:10:04.22 DeclarationDirigeants Document PARAGON ID Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:10:03.36 DeclarationDirigeants Document FIGEAC AERO Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:10:02.337 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARVERNE GROUP S.A. Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:08:04.73 DeclarationDirigeants Document CARMAT Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:08:03.913 DeclarationDirigeants Document ADVINI Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:08:03.087 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVERBIER SA Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:08:02.237 DeclarationDirigeants Document ATLAND Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T18:06:04.417 DeclarationDirigeants Document ECOSLOPS S.A. Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T17:24:02.21 Declarations Document COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T16:12:02.233 Declarations Document ABIVAX Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T16:10:02.247 Declarations Document ABIVAX Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:44:02.183 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:42:04.82 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:42:03.967 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:42:03.12 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KERING Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:42:02.26 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:40:05.667 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:40:04.85 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:40:03.98 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:40:03.147 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:40:02.26 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EIFFAGE Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:38:05.683 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:38:04.83 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:38:04 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:38:02.267 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:22:02.247 CalendrierOffre Document BALYO Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:20:02.233 Declarations Document COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:18:03.143 Declarations Document VALEO Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:18:02.253 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:16:03.11 Declarations Document BOIRON Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:16:02.22 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T15:14:02.227 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
null 2023-10-27T15:04:04.947 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-10-27T15:02:05.097 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-10-27T15:00:02.43 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot AMPLITUDE SURGICAL Link
null 2023-10-27T14:58:04.083 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Approbation TERACT Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T10:38:02.243 DeclarationAchatVente Document PARAGON ID Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T10:36:02.227 ResultatOffre Document BALYO Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T10:34:02.213 Declarations Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T10:32:03.153 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T10:32:02.287 Declarations Document QUADIENT S.A. Link
2023-10-27T00:00:00 2023-10-27T10:30:02.29 DeclarationAchatVente Document EVOLIS Link
null 2023-10-27T10:21:12.46 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-10-27T10:20:38.397 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-10-27T10:20:35.297 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:20:32.177 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:17:08.757 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:17:06.017 undefined Communique BPIFRANCE Link
null 2023-10-27T10:16:32.15 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-10-27T10:12:43.863 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:12:41.01 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:12:38.213 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:12:35.397 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:12:32.503 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:10:43.597 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:10:40.42 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:10:37.287 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:10:33.963 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:10:30.887 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:06:34.247 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-10-27T10:04:04.34 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-10-26T00:00:00 2023-10-26T18:20:04.567 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOIRON Link
2023-10-26T00:00:00 2023-10-26T18:20:03.74 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2023-10-26T00:00:00 2023-10-26T18:20:02.923 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE Link
2023-10-26T00:00:00 2023-10-26T18:20:02.047 DeclarationDirigeants Document HYDROGEN-REFUELING-SOLUTIONS SA Link
2023-10-26T00:00:00 2023-10-26T18:18:05.413 DeclarationDirigeants Document GENOWAY Link

