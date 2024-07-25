EUROAPI specializes in the development and manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients on behalf of healthcare industries. The company offers vitamin B12, prostaglandins, oligonucleotides, peptides, corticoids and hormones, anti-infectives, opiates (morphine, codeine, thebaine, etc.), analgesics, etc. EUROAPI has 6 production sites located in France (2), the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Hungary.