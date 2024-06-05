EUROAPI
Reinventing Active Ingredients solutions to sustainably meet clients and patient's needs around the world
Investor Deck - May 2024
Content
- Euroapi in a nutshell
- The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) merchant market
- Competitive positions
- Focus-27
- Deep dive on API Solutions
- Deep dive on CDMO
- 2023 results
- ESG Roadmap
- Governance
10.Remuneration policy
11. Relationship with Sanofi
- Global presence in the growing API business
2 > €90 billion total addressable market in 2023 (~ €120 billion expected in 2028)
3State-of-the-art technologies
Solid fundamentals 4 Leading European industrial footprint
5
Growing CDMO activity (peptides and oligonucleotides, complex chemistry, fermentation and HP-API)
- Broad customer base around the world (570 customers in more than 80 countries)
7 Ambitious ESG commitments
P. 3
EUROAPI in a nutshell
Reinventing Active Ingredient Solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world
A worldwide leader in Active Ingredient Solutions
2 activities
API
€1,013.2M
~3 650
Solutions
Net Sales
CDMO
in 2023
employees
~200
Commercial presence in
>80
APIs
countries
P. 5
91 Bn euros Total Addressable Market
API market
Sustained growth
2023 - in euros
Small molecules - €80 Bn
Merchant API market revenues, €bn
91 95
Merchant
market
API market€91 Bn €210 Bn
100
106
113
117
2023 2024 est. 2025 est. 2026 est. 2027 est. 2028 est.
Large molecules - €11 Bn
Note: See Euroapi URD
Sources: Company's estimate based on third-party market research ( Global API Market by FutureWise ) and using the annual reports published by the main industrial players in the API Sector
P. 6
Main activities
API Solutions
Manufacturing and distribution of differenciated APIs
N°1 In small molecules
- Approximately 165 APIs
- Expertise and technological know-how
- Quality and Reliability
CDMO
Customized development and manufacture of active ingredients for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
Top
In global CDMO market
10
- Unique portfolio of technologies
- Historical know-how in peptides and oligonucleotides
- Dedicated Research and Development team
p.7
Strategic objectives
Defined in February 2024
Improve competitiveness and unlock sustainable & profitable growth
Streamlined value-added
Focused CDMO offer
Rationalized industrial
Organizational
portfolio, focused on highly
leveraging our recognized
footprint prioritizing high-
transformation and more
differentiated profitable
capabilities and technology
return CAPEX
efficient ways of working
products
platforms
p.8
Global presence and unique industrial footprint with six development and manufacturing sites in Europe
HaverhillFrankfurt
Gera
R&D
Elbeuf
Budapest
Paris
HQ
Brindisi
Vertolaye
Commercial Presence
Offices
Haverhill Spray drying
Process analytical technology
St Aubin-lès-Elbeuf
Microbial fermentation, Vitamin B12
Vertolaye
API, Corticosteroids
Small molecule APIs, Micronization center
Francfort
APIs, Oligonucleotides, Peptides
Budapest
APIs, Prostaglandins
Brindisi
APIs, Anti-infectives,
Gera
R&D center Oligonucleotides
P. 9
Well-balanced portfolio, focused on differentiated APIs
2023 Net Sales by activities
2023 Net Sales by molecules
API
Solutions
36%
Sanofi
47%
Other Clients
53%
CDMO
10%
API
Solutions
36%
1,013.2 M€
CDMO
18%
Large
Molecules
8%
Highly Potent
Molecules
9%
1,013.2 M€
Biochemistry-
fermentation
18%
Complex
Chemistry
65%
TOP 10 clients (exc. Sanofi) = 27.1% of 2023 Net Sales 49 clients = 80% of 2023 Net Sales (exc. Sanofi)
P. 10
