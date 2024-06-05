EUROAPI

Reinventing Active Ingredients solutions to sustainably meet clients and patient's needs around the world

Investor Deck - May 2024

Content

  1. Euroapi in a nutshell
  2. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) merchant market
  3. Competitive positions
  4. Focus-27
  5. Deep dive on API Solutions
  6. Deep dive on CDMO
  7. 2023 results
  8. ESG Roadmap
  9. Governance

10.Remuneration policy

11. Relationship with Sanofi

  • Global presence in the growing API business

2 > €90 billion total addressable market in 2023 (~ €120 billion expected in 2028)

3State-of-the-art technologies

Solid fundamentals 4 Leading European industrial footprint

5

Growing CDMO activity (peptides and oligonucleotides, complex chemistry, fermentation and HP-API)

  • Broad customer base around the world (570 customers in more than 80 countries)

7 Ambitious ESG commitments

P. 3

EUROAPI in a nutshell

Reinventing Active Ingredient Solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world

A worldwide leader in Active Ingredient Solutions

2 activities

API

€1,013.2M

~3 650

Solutions

Net Sales

CDMO

in 2023

employees

~200

Commercial presence in

>80

APIs

countries

P. 5

91 Bn euros Total Addressable Market

API market

Sustained growth

2023 - in euros

Small molecules - €80 Bn

Merchant API market revenues, €bn

91 95

Merchant

market

API market€91 Bn €210 Bn

100

106

113

117

2023 2024 est. 2025 est. 2026 est. 2027 est. 2028 est.

Large molecules - €11 Bn

Note: See Euroapi URD

Sources: Company's estimate based on third-party market research ( Global API Market by FutureWise ) and using the annual reports published by the main industrial players in the API Sector

P. 6

Main activities

API Solutions

Manufacturing and distribution of differenciated APIs

N°1 In small molecules

  • Approximately 165 APIs
  • Expertise and technological know-how
  • Quality and Reliability

CDMO

Customized development and manufacture of active ingredients for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Top

In global CDMO market

10

  • Unique portfolio of technologies
  • Historical know-how in peptides and oligonucleotides
  • Dedicated Research and Development team

p.7

Strategic objectives

Defined in February 2024

Improve competitiveness and unlock sustainable & profitable growth

Streamlined value-added

Focused CDMO offer

Rationalized industrial

Organizational

portfolio, focused on highly

leveraging our recognized

footprint prioritizing high-

transformation and more

differentiated profitable

capabilities and technology

return CAPEX

efficient ways of working

products

platforms

p.8

Global presence and unique industrial footprint with six development and manufacturing sites in Europe

HaverhillFrankfurt

Gera

R&D

Elbeuf

Budapest

Paris

HQ

Brindisi

Vertolaye

Commercial Presence

Offices

Haverhill Spray drying

Process analytical technology

St Aubin-lès-Elbeuf

Microbial fermentation, Vitamin B12

Vertolaye

API, Corticosteroids

Small molecule APIs, Micronization center

Francfort

APIs, Oligonucleotides, Peptides

Budapest

APIs, Prostaglandins

Brindisi

APIs, Anti-infectives,

Gera

R&D center Oligonucleotides

P. 9

Well-balanced portfolio, focused on differentiated APIs

2023 Net Sales by activities

2023 Net Sales by molecules

API

Solutions

36%

Sanofi

47%

Other Clients

53%

CDMO

10%

API

Solutions

36%

1,013.2 M€

CDMO

18%

Large

Molecules

8%

Highly Potent

Molecules

9%

1,013.2 M€

Biochemistry-

fermentation

18%

Complex

Chemistry

65%

TOP 10 clients (exc. Sanofi) = 27.1% of 2023 Net Sales 49 clients = 80% of 2023 Net Sales (exc. Sanofi)

P. 10

