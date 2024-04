Press Release







Paris – April 9, 2024 – EUROAPI today announces a streamlining of its Executive Committee around operational functions in order to improve focus and efficiency. This organizational adjustment is part of the transformation of EUROAPI into an innovative API supplier and CDMO with a unique, high-quality and customized product offering.

As part of this move, Guillaume Rosso has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer, succeeding Laurent Alexandre who has decided to pursue other opportunities outside of the company.

The new Executive Committee will be composed of:

Antoine Delcour, Chief Financial Officer

Thierry Durand, Chief R&D Officer

Ute Herzog, Chief Human Resources Officer

Cécile Maupas, Chief CDMO Officer

Guillaume Rosso, Chief Commercial Officer

David Seignolle, Chief Operating Officer

“Setting up a leaner organization with more efficient ways of working is part of our FOCUS-27 project. Now that we have re-defined our strategy and transformation journey, a streamlined Executive Committee around operational roles will help us in leveraging our strengths to make EUROAPI more agile and customer-focused,” said Ludwig de Mot, Chief Executive Officer of EUROAPI.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,650 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group’s current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3 “Risk factors” of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on April 5, 2024. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

