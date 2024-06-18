Euroapi: CDMO agreement with Priothera in oncology

June 18, 2024 at 01:47 am EDT Share

Euroapi announces the implementation of a five-year development and manufacturing agreement with Priothera, a Dublin-based biotechnology company with a subsidiary in Saint-Louis (Haut-Rhin), France.



Through its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), the Group will develop and industrialize the manufacturing process for mocravimod, an innovative oncology compound, at its Budapest site.



Mocravimod is being developed as an adjunctive and maintenance treatment for blood cancers, with the aim of reducing relapse and increasing patient survival. It is the subject of an international Phase III trial in acute myeloid leukemia.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.