Euroapi: Kopernik Global Investors crosses the 5% threshold

March 19, 2024 at 08:11 am EDT Share

On March 12, 2024, Kopernik Global Investors, acting on behalf of clients it manages, declared to the AMF that it had exceeded the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights of Euroapi, and held 5.24% of the company's capital and voting rights on behalf of its clients.



This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Euroapi shares on the market.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.