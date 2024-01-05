Euroapi: appointment of a DGA for transformation
He will be responsible in particular for finalizing and executing the strategic review currently underway, which covers all aspects of Euroapi as a company, including assessment of its product portfolio, cost structure and balance sheet.
With over 30 years' experience in several industrial groups, Ludwig de Mot has held various management positions in international companies, including Lhoist, a global producer of mineral and lime-based products and solutions.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction