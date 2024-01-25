Euroapi: collaboration agreement with SpiroChem of Switzerland

Euroapi announced on Thursday the start of a collaboration with SpiroChem, a Swiss group specializing in early-stage chemical processes.



The two partners explain that they intend to join forces to offer their customers a consolidated solution, combining both contract research (CRO) and pharmaceutical outsourcing (CDMO).



The idea is to ensure that small molecule industrialization constraints are integrated right from the initial drug design stage, thereby accelerating the process of discovering new treatments.



