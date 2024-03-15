Euroapi: production suspended in Brindisi
This Italian site produces 11 APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and intermediates, mainly anti-infectives. In 2023, sales from Brindisi amounted to 63 million euros, 43% of which were generated with Sanofi.
The value of Brindisi's non-current assets has been fully impaired in the 2023 consolidated financial statements. This situation is expected to impact the Group's operating and financial performance. Consequently, the 2024 outlook is suspended.
