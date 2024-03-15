Euroapi: production suspended in Brindisi

Euroapi announces that its Italian subsidiary is suspending production of all APIs at its Brindisi site until further notice, as quality control failures have been identified and are the subject of an in-depth investigation.



This Italian site produces 11 APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and intermediates, mainly anti-infectives. In 2023, sales from Brindisi amounted to 63 million euros, 43% of which were generated with Sanofi.



The value of Brindisi's non-current assets has been fully impaired in the 2023 consolidated financial statements. This situation is expected to impact the Group's operating and financial performance. Consequently, the 2024 outlook is suspended.



