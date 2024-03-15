Euroapi: share price falls 16% after Brindisi shutdown
' The duration of this shutdown is not yet known, but management has undertaken to provide the market with a little more visibility during the 2nd quarter', says Oddo BHF.
The Group is suspending its 2024 guidance, i.e. sales down by between -4 and -7% and a core EBITDA margin of between 6 and 9%.
' We have therefore decided to adjust our estimates downwards by deducting 52 ME from our topline
(only 2 months of sales over the site's full year, taking 2023 into account), which leads us to come out with an 11% drop in sales (versus -6% init) for a margin of 5.9% (vs. 7.9% init)' says Oddo BHF.
Oddo BHF confirms its Underperform rating on the share and lowers its target price from E6 to E2.9.
