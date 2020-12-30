Eurobank Ergasias S A : Appointment of Group Chief Transformation Officer (CTO)

'Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.' (Eurobank Holdings) and its subsidiary 'Eurobank S.A.' (Bank or Eurobank) inform the investment community that, the Bank having successfully completed its economic transformation and the cleansing of its balance sheet, the cycle of its business transformation is opened, planning the Eurobank of the future. The transformation of the Bank will have a significant positive effect on both the indicators of customer experience and the indicators of dynamic change and adaptability of the Bank to the ever-changing conditions.

In this context, Mr. Andreas Athanasopoulos is appointed as Group Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) of the Bank, with the responsibility of coordinating the aforementioned strategic planning. The Retail Banking and Digital Banking General Divisions will also fall under the responsibility of Mr. Athanasopoulos.

Mr. Athanasopoulos is also expected to be appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Member of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Bank as well as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Member of Eurobank Holdings' BoD, after the completion of the relevant approval procedure by the competent bodies for which the investment community will be informed with a subsequent announcement.

Mr. Athanasopoulos has extensive experience of more than 20 years in the banking and wider financial sector. From 2018 until today, he was Group Chief Customer Officer and CEO of financial services at DixonsCarphone, a position of high responsibility, at the Group's headquarters in London. From 2013 to 2018, he was CEO of KOTSOVOLOS - DixonsCarphone Greece, where he implemented an extremely successful transformation of the company's operation that brought it from losses of many millions to significant profitability, while achieving excellent results in customer satisfaction. From 2008 to 2013, he was the General Manager of Retail Banking at the National Bank of Greece, while from 2003 to 2008, he was Deputy General Manager at Eurobank, at the General Division of Small Business Banking, contributing to the expansion of the Bank's operating model at Group level in Greece and abroad.

Mr. Athanasopoulos holds a degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of Patras, an MSc in Statistics and Operational Research from the University of Essex, a PhD in Industrial and Business Studies from the University of Warwick, and a Post-Doc in Decisions Sciences from the London Business School, while he has multiple awards from educational institutions and businesses.