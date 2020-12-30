Eurobank Ergasias S A : Board of Directors

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. ('Company') informs the investment community that Mr. George Myhal, Independent Non Executive Member of the Boards of Directors ('BoD') of the Company and its subsidiary entity Eurobank S.A. ('Bank') and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees of the Company and of the Bank, submitted on December 2nd 2020 his resignation from the aforementioned positions for personal reasons, which will be effective as of December 10th, 2020.

Τhe investment community will be informed with a subsequent announcement of the decision of the Company and the Bank's BoDs regarding the replacement of the resigned.