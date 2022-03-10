Log in
    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(EUROB)
Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : 2022-2024 Business Plan Update & 2021 Financial Results

03/10/2022 | 10:54am EST
10 March 2022
Please find attached the 2021 Financial Results & 2022-2024 Business Plan Update as well as the relevant Presentation of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., which are available on the website of Eurobank Holdings and the website of Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Exchange (http://www.helex.gr).

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 852 M 2 052 M 2 052 M
Net income 2021 325 M 360 M 360 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 134 M 3 472 M 3 472 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 11 454
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 0,85 €
Average target price 1,29 €
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fokion C. Karavias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charalampos Harris V Kokologiannis Chief Financial Officer & GM-Group Finance
Georgios P. Zanias Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros E. Ioannou Group COO, Director & Deputy CEO
Jawaid Ahmed A. H. Mirza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.-5.21%3 472
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.85%159 607
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.53%78 565
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.53%67 833
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.67%58 227
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-8.80%51 357