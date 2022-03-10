Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : 2022 - 2024 Business Plan Update & 2021 Financial Results - FY 2021 Presentation
03/10/2022 | 10:44am EST
10 March 2022
Please find attached the 2021 Financial Results & 2022-2024 Business Plan Update as well as the relevant Presentation of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., which are available on the website of Eurobank Holdings and the website of Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Exchange (http://www.helex.gr).
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:43:07 UTC.